Bold Marketing Beats Caution, New Study Finds

Playing it safe is not as safe as it looks, according to a new study from FleishmanHillard and Contagious. The research, released October 6 in New York, argues that caution has become the riskiest strategy in marketing.

The findings matter to any founder with a small budget and a big goal. Treat the study with some skepticism, since an agency has an obvious interest in selling creative work. Even so, the numbers give you a useful way to judge your own go-to-market strategy.

What the Chaos Advantage Study Measured

The team analyzed winners of the Cannes Lions and Effie Awards. It also surveyed 1,000 senior leaders in marketing and communications across North America, EMEA, and APAC. In short, the study compares what award-winning brands do with what most companies actually approve.

The gap is large. Eighty-eight percent of leaders think daring creative moves the needle, yet most organizations keep producing what the report calls mostly safe work. Meanwhile, 87 percent agree that uncertain times create openings for brave moves.

It helps to define the terms. In this study, bold work means creative that takes a clear stance and risks being disliked by some people. Safe work, by contrast, aims to offend no one and often ends up remembered by no one. For a young brand with little name recognition, being forgettable is the bigger danger.

The Risk Paradox in Numbers

The headline finding is that hesitation has a price. Respondents say missed opportunities from caution happen more often than harm from bold action. The table below pulls out the key figures.

Key figures from the Chaos Advantage study Finding Result Leaders who say missed chances from caution are more common than harm from bold action 58% Leaders who say risk reviews get in the way of action more than they help it About two-thirds Leaders who watched rivals take share while they hesitated 42% Drop in brand conversion with uninspired creative 37% Fall in long-term ROI when companies settle for uninspired work 14%

One more result stands out. Safe brands and bold brands face public backlash at the same rate. That means playing safe does not protect you from criticism, it only removes the upside.

Why Small Teams Can Move Faster

Large companies lose time to approval chains. Two-thirds of leaders in the study say their risk processes slow action instead of helping it. A founder, by contrast, can approve a bold idea in an afternoon.

That speed is a real advantage, and you can use it today. For instance, you can test a daring concept on a small audience before a bigger rival finishes its first review. Jim Joseph of FleishmanHillard says leaders know bold work wins, but their organizations struggle to approve it.

There is a people side to this as well. Teams that fear blame tend to pick the option nobody can criticize. Therefore, set the expectation early that a failed test is a lesson, not a mistake. When people feel safe to try, ideas improve quickly.

How to Pitch Bolder Work Without Betting the Company

Bold does not mean reckless. It means choosing one idea worth defending and funding it properly. Start with a small test, then measure what happens before you scale.

Measurement is what keeps bold ideas honest. A team that follows customer acquisition tracking can see which campaigns bring paying customers, rather than relying on gut feeling. As a result, a daring test becomes a data-backed decision.

Here is a simple way to run a bolder test:

Pick one channel and one clear message you can defend in a sentence.

Cap the spend at an amount you could lose without harming payroll.

Set a review date and a single success number before launch.

Also remember that creative quality changes your costs. The study says uninspired work needs far more investment to deliver results. So a stronger idea can often save money, not just win attention. For ideas on what is working right now, see these social media trends for October.

Finally, be honest about limits. The study measures opinions and outcomes across large organizations, so your results may differ. Run your own tests, record what happens, and let your customers tell you whether a bolder message works for your brand.

What to Watch as Brands Respond

Watch whether large brands loosen their approval rules after reports like this one. Agencies have pushed this message before, so real change may take time. Awards such as Cannes Lions often show which ideas the industry rewards.

Also watch your own market. If competitors keep playing safe, a distinct voice will stand out even more. If they turn bold, you will need a sharper idea and a faster test cycle to keep your edge.

The takeaway is simple. Safe is a choice, and it has costs. Decide on purpose where you will take a risk this quarter.