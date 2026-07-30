Business Banking Gets a Founder-First Push as Flex Raises $70M

Flex, a fintech offering private-banking-style services for business owners, has raised $70 million from investors including Crosslink Capital, Portage Ventures, and Wellington Management. The company bundles banking, credit, and cash management aimed at founders and high-net-worth operators.

The raise points to a gap most founders feel but rarely fix. Growing companies want treasury, credit, and everyday banking under one roof, not scattered across five logins. Getting this right early frees up attention for bigger money decisions, much like setting up a solo 401k before the busy season hits.

What Flex is building

Flex wants to feel less like a basic checking account and more like a financial cockpit. The pitch is a single place to hold cash, access credit, and manage payments, with service that scales as the business grows.

That matters because founders lose real time stitching tools together. When banking, cards, and cash flow live in one view, decisions get faster and mistakes get rarer.

Why business banking matters more than founders think

Many founders treat their business bank as a boring utility. In practice, it shapes how quickly you can pay people, access credit, and weather a slow month.

A good setup smooths cash flow and gives you options when timing gets tight. A poor one adds fees, delays, and stress at the worst possible moments. The difference shows up directly in your small business profitability over a full year.

How to choose a business bank in 2026

Focus on fit, not just brand. The right choice depends on how you move money and how fast you plan to grow.

Here is a simple checklist to compare providers:

Monthly fees and minimum balance rules

How quickly transfers and payments clear

Access to credit and reasonable rates

Quality of support when something breaks

Match those factors to your stage. A pre-revenue startup and a scaling firm rarely need the same account, and switching later is a hassle worth avoiding. If credit is your priority, compare this against options like an SBA 7(a) loan first.

Protecting your cash as balances grow

As your balance climbs, deposit protection stops being an afterthought. Standard FDIC insurance covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each ownership category.

If you hold more than that, ask how your provider spreads deposits across banks or uses sweep programs to extend coverage. It is a dull question that can save a company during a banking scare, so raise it before you need the answer.

What to watch as fintechs court founders

Expect more money to flow into founder-focused banking, which usually means better features and lower prices for customers. That is good news, but read the fine print.

Check whether a slick app sits on top of a genuinely insured bank, and confirm how your deposits are protected. The best pick is boring in the right ways: safe, fast, and predictable, so your energy goes to the business rather than your bank.

Frequently asked questions

What is business banking? It is the set of accounts and services a company uses to hold cash, make payments, and access credit, kept separate from the owner’s personal finances.

When should a founder open a business bank account? As soon as the business earns or spends money. Separating finances early simplifies taxes, builds credit history, and makes bookkeeping far cleaner.

How is my business cash protected? FDIC insurance covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, per ownership category. Larger balances may need multiple banks or sweep programs for full coverage.