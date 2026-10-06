Business Compliance Gets Automated in Gusto’s New Service

Gusto announced general availability of Gusto Business Compliance on October 1, 2026. The service takes care of registering with state tax agencies, filing yearly reports, and similar paperwork for companies that hire employees in more than one state. It arrives about six months after Gusto bought the compliance automation company Mosey.

If you have ever hired a remote teammate in a new state, you know the dread. One hire can quietly create a registration duty you did not plan for, and missed deadlines get expensive. Let’s walk through how to think about business compliance as your team spreads out, and what this launch changes.

What Gusto Business Compliance covers

Gusto serves more than 500,000 small businesses, and the new service is open to all of them. Rather than a checklist you manage yourself, it takes over a bundle of recurring chores.

How the compliance service is organized Job to be done What the service handles Getting set up in a new state State tax registration, foreign qualification, registered agent service Staying current Annual report filings and proactive alerts Catching surprises Monitoring of government mail Getting help from a person A dedicated Compliance Concierge Team

Gusto also introduced HR Partners, which connects eligible customers with experienced HR specialists. A Gusto PEO, which would bundle pay runs, benefits, people operations, and legal upkeep, is expected in the coming months.

Why this problem is bigger than it looks

The company’s own research says roughly 50 percent of owners feel compliance eats too much of their time. Roughly three in four name tax filing as the most time-consuming piece. Those figures come from the company’s announcement, so treat them as a signal rather than a census.

Still, the pain is real. Compliance rarely feels urgent until a notice arrives, and by then penalties may already be running. Because founders wear many hats, this work often lands on whoever has the most spare minutes, which usually means nobody.

Where multi-state hiring creates hidden duties

Hiring across state lines is now normal for young companies. A contractor becomes an employee, a sales rep moves to another city, or a great engineer lives somewhere you have never operated. Each of those moves can trigger new tax accounts and filings.

That is one reason the business filing wave matters. More new companies means more first-time owners meeting these rules for the first time. Meanwhile, state agencies do not slow down for beginners.

How to decide whether to automate

Automation is not automatically the right call. Use a few simple tests before you buy anything.

Count the states where you have employees today and where you plan to hire in the next year.

Estimate the hours per month someone spends on filings, then price that time honestly.

Ask what happens if a deadline slips and who pays the penalty.

If you have employees in just one state, a good accountant may be enough. If you are adding states quickly, software that watches deadlines for you starts to look like insurance.

Protect cash while you add compliance help

Every new vendor changes your monthly burn. Therefore, compare the fee against the cost of a single missed filing, and fold it into your regular cash flow management review. Pricing was not detailed in the announcement, so ask for a written quote before you commit.

It also helps to read the government’s own basics. The SBA’s guidance on hiring employees outlines the federal and state steps every employer should know, which gives you a baseline to judge any vendor against.

Do not forget the people side

Compliance is not only taxes. Benefits, leave rules, and workplace policies vary by state as well. For example, a growing team may also need a plan for small business health insurance as it crosses headcount thresholds.

The HR Partners offer is aimed at exactly this gap. Founders without an HR leader can get expert answers without a full-time hire, though availability is limited to eligible customers for now.

What to watch from here

The PEO is the next piece to track. A PEO changes who is the employer of record for certain purposes, so read the contract terms carefully when it launches. Compare it with your current setup on price, control, and exit terms.

For now, the practical move is simple. List your states, check your registrations, and put every annual deadline on one shared calendar. Whether you automate or not, a clear map of your obligations is the cheapest protection a growing company can buy.

Finally, assign ownership. Compliance fails when everyone assumes someone else is watching the calendar. Name one person, even part time, who confirms each filing is done and keeps proof on file. In addition, schedule a quarterly review so new hires and new states get added to the list before a deadline sneaks up on you.