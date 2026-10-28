Business Focus Lesson: Why PepsiCo Trails Coca-Cola

PepsiCo brings in more than twice the revenue of Coca-Cola, yet investors value it at roughly half as much, Fortune reported on October 26. The gap says a lot about where each company spent its attention.

For founders, the story is a free case study in business focus. Sales growth matters, but a crowded portfolio can quietly drain the one product that built your name. The same logic explains why investors keep telling startups to find a niche.

The Revenue Versus Value Gap

Revenue measures how much a company sells. Market value measures what investors expect it to earn in the future. When the two diverge this sharply, the market is sending a message about quality of growth, not size.

Fortune’s account points to a simple split. Coca-Cola kept pouring effort into its flagship brands and into innovation near its core. PepsiCo, by contrast, grew into a diversified group where soda became one priority among many.

Where the two cola brands stand in the U.S. (Fortune) Pepsi-Cola share of U.S. soft drink volume 8.1% Coca-Cola share of U.S. soft drink volume 18.5% Pepsi’s rank in the category Third, behind Dr Pepper U.S. KFC restaurants switching to Coca-Cola 3,700, starting in January

Notice what the table does not show. It says nothing about profit or brand love, only about volume. Even so, volume in a company’s signature category is a clean test of whether the flagship is still winning customers, and Pepsi is losing that test.

It helps to remember how things used to look. In the 1980s and 1990s, Pepsi was the challenger that stole headlines with taste tests and celebrity ads. A confident brand like that rarely collapses overnight. It fades when its owners stop treating the flagship as the main event.

What the KFC Switch Signals

The KFC decision stings because the relationship is old. The chains have served Pepsi products for about forty years, since PepsiCo owned the restaurant business before spinning it off in 1997.

A long partnership is not a guarantee. When your core product slips, even loyal customers will review the deal. That applies to a B2B startup with a handful of anchor clients just as much as it does to a global beverage giant.

Why Focus Erodes Quietly

Companies rarely abandon their core on purpose. Instead, each new line of business seems reasonable on its own. Leadership time, budget, and creative energy get divided, and the original product gets a little less each quarter.

The danger is that no single decision feels wrong. By the time the market share data arrives, years of thin attention are already baked in. In short, drift is slow, and the bill arrives late.

Startups have the same problem in miniature. A founder adds a consulting arm to cover bills, then a second product to chase a big client, then a community program because it feels good. Each move is defensible. Together, they split a three-person team into four directions.

The fix is not to reject every opportunity. It is to price each one honestly, including the cost to your flagship. If a side project would take your best engineer away from the main product for a quarter, the real price is higher than the revenue it promises.

A Focus Audit for Your Own Company

You do not need a billion-dollar brand to run this test. Try these questions with your team this week:

Which single product or service would customers miss most if it vanished?

What share of your team’s hours goes to that offering versus side projects?

Which new initiative would you refuse if you had to fund it from the core’s budget?

If the answers surprise you, that is useful information. Revisit the principle behind laser focus and decide what you will stop doing. Subtraction often beats a new launch.

When Diversifying Still Makes Sense

Let us be fair, because focus is not a religion. Diversification can protect a company from a shrinking category, and PepsiCo’s wider portfolio has real value. The test is whether the extra lines strengthen the core or merely sit next to it.

Strategy scholars have argued for decades that a clear position beats a pile of unrelated activities. Michael Porter’s classic strategy essay makes that case, and it holds up well for early-stage teams. Meanwhile, investors who prize durable brands, like the long-term Coca-Cola stake famously held by Berkshire Hathaway, tend to reward companies that guard what they do best.

One more point on timing. Focus decisions are cheapest when the company is small, because there are fewer commitments to unwind. Waiting until revenue looks healthy is a common mistake, since healthy revenue can mask a weakening core for years.

Questions Founders Ask About Business Focus

Is focus the same as staying small?

No. A focused company can still grow quickly, as long as growth deepens the core offer instead of scattering attention.

How do I know if I have drifted?

Look at where your best people spend their time. If your flagship work gets the leftovers, you have drifted.

What should I watch next in this story?

Watch whether PepsiCo’s leadership narrows its priorities, and how the KFC change affects its beverage volume once it takes effect in January.

Takeaway: size impresses, but focus is what investors and customers actually pay for.