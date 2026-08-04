Business Fraud Prevention: Baselayer Raises $20M for AI Checks

Fraud is one of those risks that feels distant until it lands on your desk, which is why Baselayer’s fresh $20 million Series A puts business fraud prevention back on every founder’s radar. The New York company builds artificial intelligence that confirms whether a business is real and safe to work with, and its August 3 round was backed by Koro Capital and M13.

Here is why this matters to you. Every time you onboard a client, vendor, or partner, you quietly take on a share of their risk. When that check is weak, a bad actor can slip through and cost you money, hours, and hard-won trust. Good fraud detection is no longer only a bank concern, because small teams now sign contracts and move money at the same speed the giants do.

Who Baselayer Is and What It Just Raised

Baselayer was founded in 2023 by Jonathan Awad, Timothy Hyde, and William Slessman. The platform automates business risk checks for banks, fintech companies, and government agencies. In plain terms, it confirms that a company is legitimate before any money changes hands.

The idea is often called Know Your Business, or KYB. It works like the identity checks a bank runs on a person, only aimed at a company and its owners. Baselayer runs those checks in seconds, so a lender or a marketplace can approve good customers fast and stop the risky ones early.

This round lifts the company’s total funding to roughly $47 million. That kind of follow-on rarely happens unless early customers see real results. The table below shows how fast the backing has grown.

Baselayer funding to date Round Details Seed (2024) $6.5 million Series A (August 2026) $20 million, led by Koro Capital and M13 Total raised About $47 million Founded 2023, New York

Why Business Identity Checks Matter More Now

Fraud is growing, not shrinking. The Federal Trade Commission reported that people lost more than $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, a record high. Businesses sit in the same crosshairs, especially when they extend credit or onboard partners in a hurry.

For a founder, one fake vendor or stolen identity can wipe out a month of profit. It can also dent a reputation you spent years earning. So a simple cybersecurity risk assessment now belongs in your onboarding routine, not just your IT plan.

The Real Cost of Skipping a Check

Picture a new wholesale buyer who places a large order on credit. The paperwork looks clean, so you ship the goods and wait to get paid. Weeks later, the company vanishes, and the unpaid invoice vanishes with it.

That single miss can erase the profit from a dozen good deals. Worse, it can strain the cash you need to make payroll. A quick verification step at the start would have flagged the problem while it was still cheap to fix.

What This Means for Small Teams

You do not need an enterprise budget to protect your company. You do need a steady habit of verifying who you work with. Start by confirming a business name, an owner, and a bank record before you send an invoice or a payment.

Your bank matters here too. Modern business banking tools now flag odd transactions and pause suspicious transfers quickly. Pair that with a written onboarding checklist, and you close most of the gaps a fraudster looks for.

How to Vet a New Partner Without Slowing Down

Speed and safety can coexist. The goal is a light process that runs in the background while you keep selling. Try these quick checks before you approve a new account.

Confirm the legal business name and its registration in the right state.

Match the bank account name to the company name on the contract.

Search for the owner and look for a steady, consistent history.

Set a credit limit for new customers until they earn more trust.

None of this requires a big team. It simply turns trust into a repeatable step, so one busy week never becomes an expensive one.

What to Watch Next in Fraud Prevention

Expect these tools to reach small businesses, not just banks. As the technology spreads, prices should fall, and setup should get simpler. That is welcome news for founders who cannot staff a fraud department.

Watch how regulators respond as well. Clearer rules on business verification could soon shape how you open accounts and accept payments. Staying a step ahead protects both your cash and your calm.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Business Fraud Prevention?

It is the practice of verifying that companies and people are legitimate before you transact with them. The goal is to stop losses from fake identities, stolen accounts, and bad actors.

How is KYB different from KYC?

KYC verifies an individual person, while KYB verifies a business and the people behind it. Founders who sell to other companies often need both.

How can a small business start verifying partners?

Begin with a short checklist that confirms the legal name, owner, and bank details. Then add a credit limit for new accounts until they build a track record.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya: Unsplash