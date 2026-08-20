Business Insurance for Startups: 73% Are Underprotected

According to a recently-published report by ERGO NEXT Insurance, found that 73% of small businesses either carry no insurance at all or carry less than they need. After surveying 501 newly-established small business owners in the U.S., the company released this figure, as part of a series the insurer calls Building Through Uncertainty.

That number deserves a moment. Nearly three quarters of the owners surveyed are running a company whose worst realistic day would land on their personal balance sheet, and business insurance for startups is one of the few line items where the cost of getting it wrong arrives all at once.

What the 501-Owner Survey Found

The research paints owners as clear-eyed rather than naive. Roughly a third say they that every week, they have concerns regarding shutting down. Yet, half expect operations to still be running for the next five years.

Newer owners are the more anxious group. Eight in ten of them are anticipating that risks with their business will grow over the next year or two, compared with just over half of experienced business owners.

Selected findings from the ERGO NEXT survey of 501 U.S. small business owners Finding Share of respondents No insurance or less than needed 73% Top concern: downturn or inflation 46% Second concern: cyber attacks and data-related security breaches 27% More proactive about risk as the business matured 77% Wish they had understood coverage needs sooner 43%

Notice the second concern on that list. Cyber risk now sits directly behind the economy in owners’ minds, which is a meaningful shift for companies that historically insured against fire and slip-and-fall claims.

The Coverage Gap Widens After Year One

Here is the finding I did not expect. Coverage is largely seen among the newest businesses. In fact, 82% of first-year companies have a policy, in comparison to the 67% of those operating anywhere from two years up to five years.

The likely explanation is procedural. People buy insurance when they set the business up, then never revisit it, and only 37% of insured owners strongly agree that they review and update coverage as the company grows.

That gap is where real damage happens. Revenue triples, headcount doubles, a first big contract arrives with its own requirements, and the policy is still sized for a solo operator with a laptop. Watching a fast-growing chain hit small business bankruptcy is a reminder that scale multiplies exposure alongside revenue.

Cost and Confusion Are Doing the Blocking

Among uninsured businesses, half say insurance is simply too expensive and a fifth say it is too confusing. Those are different problems requiring different responses.

Cost is often a sizing issue rather than a price issue. Owners picture comprehensive coverage, see the premium, and buy nothing, when a narrower policy matched to their actual exposure would cost a fraction and cover the scenario that would genuinely end the business.

Confusion is more solvable than it looks. Three or four coverage types handle most small companies, and the free SBA business insurance guide explains them without a sales motive attached.

A Simple Way to Size Your Coverage

Try a framework instead of a shopping list. Write down the three events that would most plausibly damage your company, estimate what each would cost you, then check whether you could absorb that number from cash on hand.

Anything you could not absorb is what insurance is for. Everything else is a budget line you can carry yourself.

List your three most likely loss events.

Put a dollar figure on each one.

Compare those figures to your cash reserve.

Insure only the gaps, then revisit every six months.

Tie the review to something you already do. Attach it to your quarterly close or your annual planning session, because a calendar trigger is what separates the 37% who update coverage from everyone else. Owners already tracking a shifting recession 2026 outlook can fold the check into that same review.

Founders Are Asking AI First, Then an Agent

The survey also captured a behavior change worth noting. More owners have used an AI-based chatbot or search tool for perusing the various insurance options (36%) than have consulted an agent (31%).

Trust in those answers runs high. Among owners having relied on AI to get guidance on insurance, 94% report trusting the results they received, while 31% report having more trust in AI-based tools than other sources. Lastly, about 63% trust them to the same capacity.

The practical read is that AI has become the research step, not the decision step. Use it to learn the vocabulary and narrow your questions, then bring those questions to a human for anything unusual about your business. The insurtech startups raising money right now are building for exactly that split.

Insurance Questions Founders Actually Ask

What should a first-time founder buy first?

General liability, plus workers’ compensation the moment you have employees. Those two cover the most common claims.

Do I need cyber coverage if I am pre-revenue?

If you hold customer data, yes. Breach response costs do not scale down with your revenue.

How often should coverage change?

Any time headcount, revenue, or physical footprint moves meaningfully, and at minimum once a year.

The pattern in this data is not carelessness. It is a decision people make once, early, and then leave alone while the business underneath it changes shape.