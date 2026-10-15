Business Loan Rates and Dimon’s Warning: A Founder Plan

When the head of the country’s largest bank talks about borrowing risk, founders with debt should listen. In coverage of JPMorgan’s third-quarter results, Jamie Dimon pointed to large deficits, stubborn inflation, rising rates, and geopolitical uncertainty as the risks his bank is preparing for.

That matters because business loan rates drive what you can afford to build, hire, and buy. Dimon also cautioned that another one-point rate increase could be especially painful for borrowers who must refinance. Below is a plain framework for stress testing your own debt, and it pairs well with what we covered on the venture capital fund landscape for founders weighing equity instead.

What the Big Bank Earnings Reveal

The headline numbers were mixed. JPMorgan’s adjusted earnings of $5.75 per share missed the $5.90 forecast, while revenue rose 8% to $50.91 billion. Its set-asides for expected loan losses fell 19%, which suggests borrowers are paying back loans on time.

Credit card charge-off rates, latest quarter versus a year earlier Bank Latest Year earlier JPMorgan 2.91% 3.15% Wells Fargo 3.73% 4.02% Citigroup 3.6% 4.0%

Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf argued that AI investment, high employment, and wage growth outweigh the pressure from rates, oil, and inflation. In other words, today’s borrowers look healthy. The risk Dimon flags is about what happens if conditions change.

Why a Healthy Bank Can Still Mean a Tough Loan

Strong credit performance does not guarantee cheap money for small companies. Banks that cut buybacks to prioritize business investment, as JPMorgan said it did, may lend more. Still, lenders price in risk, and they can tighten quickly when spreads widen.

The bank reported no specific figures on small business lending this quarter. So treat the earnings as a mood signal, not a forecast for your own application. Your rate will depend on your revenue, your cash flow, and your personal credit.

How to Stress Test Debt Before Rates Move

Stress testing sounds technical, but it is just arithmetic. Take every loan, line of credit, and card balance, then ask what your payment becomes if the rate rises by one full point. Add the new total to your monthly costs and see whether cash flow still works.

Next, check which obligations reset on a schedule. Variable-rate lines can jump quickly, while fixed-rate loans give you a steady payment. Anyone planning an expansion should also test the plan against a slower sales month, a lesson that shows up in our guide to startup valuation math, where expectations and reality often diverge.

A Founder Checklist for Borrowing in a Rising Rate Climate

List every debt with its rate, reset date, and prepayment terms.

Calculate payments at current rates and at one point higher.

Talk to your lender early if a payment starts to feel tight.

Compare options, because loan structures differ widely across lenders.

The U.S. Small Business Administration lists government-backed options on its loan programs page. Those programs can offer longer terms, which may soften payments if rates climb. Read the small business outlook survey to see how other owners view capital access right now.

How Lenders Think When Spreads Widen

Dimon’s warning mentioned two linked ideas: borrowers paying more to refinance and spreads on credit growing. A credit spread is the extra interest a lender charges over a safe benchmark rate, and it grows when lenders feel nervous. For a founder, that means your quote can rise even if the Fed does nothing.

You cannot control spreads, yet you can control how risky you look. Clean books, steady revenue records, and low existing debt all help your case. Many lenders also like to see a cash reserve, so building one before you apply can lower your cost.

Finally, avoid timing your borrowing around a single bad week of news. If an expansion makes sense and the numbers still work at a higher rate, move forward with a fixed term that you can afford. If it only works at today’s rate, the plan is too fragile to fund with debt.

Common Questions About Borrowing Now

Should I borrow now or wait?

Borrow when the project clearly pays for itself, even at a higher rate. Waiting only helps if you expect cheaper money, and nobody can promise that.

Is fixed or variable better?

Fixed gives certainty, while variable can cost less at first. If a one-point jump would hurt, lean toward fixed.

What to Watch Next

Keep an eye on Wednesday’s inflation data and the Fed’s next meeting. Hot numbers could revive hike talk, which would push business loan rates up. Prepare now by building cash reserves and trimming expensive debt, so you are never forced to borrow at the worst moment.

Also, keep a short list of backup funding sources, such as a second bank, a government-backed program, or a line you have not drawn on yet. Options give you leverage, and leverage gets you better terms. Founders who prepare these paths early rarely have to accept the first offer they receive.