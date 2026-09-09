Business Signage Sways 84% of Shoppers, New Survey Finds

Your sign is doing more selling than you think, according to a national survey Signarama released September 8. Eighty-four percent of Americans said business signage influences whether they buy from a company, and 39% said they have walked in purely because of what was hanging outside.

That is a conversion channel most founders never optimize. If you spend hours tuning ad creative and have not looked hard at your storefront in two years, this data points at a cheap win sitting in plain sight.

The Harris Poll Numbers Behind the Headline

The Harris Poll ran the study online for Signarama between July 9 and 12, 2026, polling 2,007 US adults aged 18 and over. The figures carry a credible interval of 2.7 points either way at 95% confidence.

The perception numbers ran higher than the purchase numbers, which is typical. Ninety-three percent said signage affects whether they remember a business at all, and 90% said it shapes whether they view a company as professional.

What consumers say business signage influences Effect Share of US adults Whether they remember the business 93% Ability to stand out from competitors 91% Perception of professionalism 90% Decision to purchase 84% Trust in the business 82%

Bad Signs Cost You Customers Before Hello

The friction data is blunter than the aspiration data. Forty-one percent reported failing to find a company at all, defeated by lettering they could not make out.

Seventeen percent went further and turned away from a business entirely over its signage. That is roughly one in six potential customers lost at the curb, before your product, pricing or service ever gets a turn.

Clutter causes its own damage. Seventy-nine percent agreed that piling on signage breeds confusion, and 75% said chaotic or unreadable displays make a company look less credible.

Where Storefront Still Beats Digital

Physical presence held up better than you might expect in a survey published in 2026. Sixty-three percent put the main storefront sign among the formats that grab them first when they encounter a company they do not know.

That same format topped every practical measure the survey tested: looking professional, being findable, drawing people through the door, and staying in memory afterward. Fundamentals carried the day, with 91% calling legible type important and 89% saying the same about build quality and visibility from the street.

Newer formats scored well without replacing the basics. Seventy-four percent agreed recent sign innovations improve how businesses communicate, and 73% said those innovations capture attention more effectively.

Fixes You Can Ship This Month

None of this requires a rebrand. Most of it requires an afternoon and a modest budget.

Stand across the street at driving speed and try to read your own sign in three seconds.

Photograph your storefront at dusk, since visibility problems hide in daylight.

Remove one sign for every new one you add, because clutter reads as disorganization.

Check that your name, category and hours appear in that order of prominence.

Then treat the sign as a campaign asset. Match its typeface and color to your paid social creative so a customer who saw your ad recognizes the storefront instantly, the same discipline that makes holiday ecommerce planning pay off for small brands.

The same consistency work feeds your digital footprint. Clear naming and category signals help machines read you correctly too, which is the heart of AI visibility.

Common Questions About Signage Spend

Does this apply if I sell mostly online?

Partly. The transferable finding is that clarity beats cleverness, and a name people cannot parse quickly hurts recall in any channel.

Should I go digital or stay traditional?

The survey does not force that choice. Storefront formats led on attention and recall, so treat digital as an addition rather than a replacement.

How do I know my sign is the problem?

Ask new customers how they found you. When a meaningful share say they walked past several times first, your visibility is leaking revenue.

What Comes Next for Physical Brand Presence

Signarama, which marked its 40th anniversary the day the survey landed, plans a webinar with the International Sign Association on October 22 to walk through the findings. The fieldwork itself was carried out by The Harris Poll.

Expect the physical and digital layers to keep converging. Shoppers increasingly arrive with a phone already open, and soon with software doing the searching, a shift we covered in our reporting on agentic commerce.

For now, the takeaway is refreshingly cheap. A legible sign, a clear name and one fewer window decal will move more customers through your door than most of the tactics competing for your marketing budget this quarter.