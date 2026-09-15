Business Succession Planning: 5 Openings for Young Buyers

JPMorganChase released a report on Monday, putting a hard number on a problem Jamie Dimon has been describing since March: roughly 12 million American businesses will pass to new owners inside the next decade, and the assets riding on those handoffs come to nearly $10 trillion. Chase put the question to 1,000 owners. Seventy percent have barely begun preparing for that moment, and just 8% are anywhere close to finished.

Read that gap again, because it is the whole story. Millions of people built something real, and most of them have no plan for who takes it next. If you are young and you have been waiting for permission to run a company, this is it. The supply of sellers is about to outrun the supply of prepared buyers, and that asymmetry does not last forever.

1. The Sellers Outnumber the Buyers Right Now

Different researchers size this wave differently, but every estimate points the same direction. Project Equity counts 2.3 million businesses owned by baby boomers heading for transition, supporting one in six American jobs. Fortune cites broader counts too, reaching 3 million firms, or 6 million separate handoffs before 2035.

How large is the ownership transfer? Estimates vary by method. Source Estimate JPMorganChase, 2026 report About 12 million businesses over the next decade Project Equity 2.3 million boomer-owned firms, one in six US jobs Higher-end analyses Up to 3 million firms, or 6 million handoffs before 2035

Concentration makes it sharper. The problem runs deepest in sectors the bank flags as nationally strategic, where the majority of companies are run by somebody past 55. Those are unglamorous, essential companies, and they are exactly where competition from other buyers is thinnest.

2. An Existing Business Beats a Blank Page

I started from zero and I would not talk anyone out of it. But be honest about what zero costs you. You spend the first two years proving that anyone wants the thing, and most of that time produces no revenue at all.

A 30-year-old plumbing company hands you customers on day one. It hands you a trained crew, a phone that rings, pricing that already works and a bank that will actually look at your file. You get to spend your energy on growth instead of on existence, which is a completely different game.

That is also why so many startups fail while acquired businesses survive. One has to find product-market fit. The other inherited it.

3. Owners Without a Plan Negotiate Differently

Here is the part people miss. A seller with no plan is not just unprepared, they are often frightened, and fear shapes what they care about.

A February study from McKinsey’s Institute for Economic Mobility reached a striking conclusion. Between 6% and 13% of the closures expected this decade would not need to happen at all if owners prepared earlier. Those are not failing companies. They are profitable ones that shut because nobody found a successor in time. Gallup put a number on the mindset in 2025: among employer firms run by somebody past 55, 27% either could not name a long-term plan or expected to shut the doors instead of selling.

An owner facing that outcome frequently values continuity over price. They want the staff kept, the name kept and the customers treated well. Show up caring about those things and you are negotiating on terms that cost you nothing. This is the same dynamic that makes CEO succession planning a relationship problem before it is a legal one.

4. Financing Is Built for This Exact Deal

People assume buying a business requires a pile of cash. Acquisition finance is structured specifically so it does not.

Seller financing is standard in these transactions, meaning the previous owner is paid out of the profits over several years and stays invested in your success. Government-backed lending exists for the rest, and the SBA 7a loan program is the usual instrument. JPMorgan has pledged ten years of small-business lending worth $80 billion through its American Dream Initiative, plus advisory help aimed squarely at transitions.

Policy is moving too. The report throws the bank’s weight behind the Retire Through Ownership Act, plus a pair of measures aimed at the same gap: one titled the Small Business Succession Planning Act. The other is a broader bill, the American Ownership and Resilience Act. Chase also wants the SBA to publish a national toolkit for owners heading toward a handoff. Start with the agency’s own guidance on buying and selling a business.

5. Your First Move Costs Nothing but a Conversation

You do not need financing lined up to start. You need to know which owners near you are thinking about leaving, and almost nobody is asking them.

Pick an industry you find genuinely interesting and can stand doing for a decade. Find ten owners in it. Ask what they plan to do in five years, and then be quiet and listen. Most will tell you honestly, because almost nobody has ever asked. Some will tell you they have no idea, and that is the opening.

Expect it to take a year. Deals surface through relationships, accountants, trade associations and suppliers long before they reach a broker listing. Somebody who can find a mentor inside that industry will hear about opportunities two years ahead of the market.

The wave is dated and quantified. Most people your age will read about it and do nothing, so the only real competition is your own hesitation.