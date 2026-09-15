Business Valuation Tools Reach the 30-Person HVAC Shop

A Las Vegas company called Reins launched a standalone product on Monday called Valuation, built to tell contractors who run their own shops what the business is currently worth, and which levers would lift that number. It reads a business through its own books and job data rather than through a generic industry multiple.

Most owners I talk to could not put a number on their own company within a factor of two. That is not a failure of intelligence. It is what happens when you spend a decade answering the phone, covering payroll and fixing things that broke overnight, and nobody ever hands you the tools the finance world keeps for itself. A business valuation feels like something that happens at the end, which is exactly the assumption worth challenging.

What Reins Put in Owners’ Hands

The product connects to the systems a contractor already runs, pulling from QuickBooks and ServiceTitan rather than asking for a fresh data-entry project. Its agents read that financial and operating history and return three things: a current number, an explanation of what is holding the number down with a comparison against peers, and a shortlist of targets that would move it.

Reins built the underlying technology for a different reason. It already sold Incentives, which sets up profit-sharing arrangements alongside longer-dated instruments like appreciation rights and phantom equity. Valuing the business was the necessary first step, and enough customers asked for the valuation on its own that it became a product.

Reins at a glance. Source: company announcement, September 14, 2026. Detail Figure Total raised to date $5.5 million Incentives granted through the platform More than $50 million Investors Torch Capital, Animo Ventures, Album, Better Tomorrow Ventures Trades served Restoration, landscaping, electrical, plumbing, HVAC Data sources QuickBooks and ServiceTitan Headquarters Las Vegas

The Gap This Is Meant to Close

Co-founder and chief executive Chris Buttenham frames the problem as an access gap rather than a skills gap. A large company has finance staff, professional appraisers and pay consultants on call. Run a thirty-person heating and cooling business and you have none of that, so you operate without a figure your bigger competitors treat as routine. Buttenham describes the product as the thing that evens out that imbalance.

The framing matters more than the software. Private equity has been buying trades businesses for years precisely because those owners often do not know what they are holding. Information asymmetry is the whole trade, and closing it changes who captures the value. The same logic runs through term sheet lessons in the startup world, where the party with better numbers sets the terms.

Knowing the Number Changes Ordinary Decisions

Here is the part that surprises owners. A valuation is far more useful in year three than in the year you sell.

It changes how you weigh a new truck against a new hire, because you can see which one moves enterprise value rather than just next month’s cash. It changes how you talk to a bank, since lenders respond to owners who can explain their own numbers. It also tells you, sometimes uncomfortably, that your revenue grew while your value did not, usually because the business still depends entirely on you.

That last finding is common and fixable. Customer concentration, owner dependence and undocumented processes all suppress value, and all of them respond to deliberate work. Financing options widen too once the picture is clear, which is why non dilutive funding tends to reach owners who can evidence what they have built.

Sharing Value Without Giving Up Control

The Incentives side deserves attention from anyone struggling to hold on to good people. Two instruments do the work: appreciation rights, and phantom equity. Both let a worker share in growth without receiving actual ownership, so the owner keeps control while the lead technician gets a genuine stake.

More than $50 million in such incentives has been granted through the platform, which suggests real appetite among owners who cannot compete with corporate salaries. A key employee who can see their own contribution in the valuation behaves differently from one collecting a wage, and retention in the trades is hard enough that this is worth costing out. Anyone watching small business hiring knows how expensive replacing an experienced person has become.

Where to Start If You Have Never Valued Your Business

You do not have to buy anything today. You do need to stop treating this as a someday problem.

Get your books genuinely clean first, because every valuation method depends on them and a messy general ledger produces a meaningless number. Then separate the owner from the business on paper, listing what only you can do and what a manager could be trained to do. Free mentoring through SCORE can walk you through both steps without a fee.

Common Questions About Business Valuation

Do I need a valuation if I am not selling?

Yes, and arguably more so. It guides investment decisions, lending conversations, insurance cover and partnership terms years before any sale.

How often should the number be refreshed?

Annually is enough for most small businesses, or sooner after a major contract, acquisition or loss of a large customer.

Why would revenue grow while value stays flat?

Usually owner dependence. If the business cannot run for a month without you, a buyer is purchasing your job rather than a company.

You built something worth more than you think, and you deserve to know the number while you can still do something with it.