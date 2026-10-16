Buy and Build Strategy: Berkshire Adds $330M to Bending Spoons

Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to invest another $330 million in Bending Spoons, the Milan-based company that buys digital businesses and rebuilds them. The money arrives through a private placement, and it follows a $600 million stake Berkshire took at the company’s July 2026 public listing.

For founders, the headline is less about the check and more about the model behind it. A buy and build approach turns acquired software into steady earnings, then uses those earnings to buy again. If you ever plan an exit, these startup acquisition lessons show how buyers think about what they are purchasing.

The Deal in Plain Numbers

Here is how to think about the transaction. Berkshire will receive 10 million ordinary shares at $33.00 each, which brings its total ownership to roughly 4%. Add the earlier IPO investment and the combined commitment is about $930 million. The math checks out, since ten million shares at $33.00 equals $330 million.

Berkshire Hathaway and Bending Spoons at a glance New private placement $330 million Shares issued 10 million Price per share $33.00 Earlier IPO investment (July 2026) $600 million Berkshire ownership after the deal About 4%

The placement is still subject to customary closing conditions. Details are expected in a Form 6-K, a foreign issuer filing that the company will submit to the SEC.

How the Buy and Build Machine Works

Bending Spoons says it has followed one playbook for more than a decade, and it says it has not sold off any major company it bought. It acquires a product, reorganizes the team, rebuilds the technology, redesigns the interface, and sharpens marketing and monetization. Artificial intelligence now sits at the center of many of those changes.

Its portfolio spans productivity and collaboration software, media and file transfer services, and even pet tracking hardware. That range tells you the company cares less about the category than about whether a product has loyal users and room to improve.

Operational change is the hard part. Rebuilding a product means choices about which features stay, which prices rise, and which teams merge. Founders who sell to this kind of buyer should expect the roadmap to be rewritten, so negotiate what happens to customers and staff before signing.

Why a Patient Investor Matters

Berkshire is known for holding businesses for a very long time. Putting more money into a company that also refuses to flip assets suggests a shared view of time. Both sides appear to prefer compounding earnings over quick resales.

In addition, the second check improves flexibility. The company says its acquisition pipeline remains strong, and fresh capital lets it move when a seller wants a fast, certain close. Cash on hand is a negotiating tool, not just a safety net.

Founders can borrow this idea. Choose investors whose time horizon matches your own, because a fund that needs a quick exit will push you toward choices a long-term partner would avoid.

Meanwhile, the pace of AI acquisitions shows that large buyers are paying for capability as well as revenue.

What This Means If You Run a Small Software Company

Many founders assume the only good outcome is a venture-scale win. Bending Spoons shows another path, where a modest product with stable users can become an attractive target because someone else believes they can run it better.

Consequently, it pays to know what a disciplined buyer sees. They look at retention, support costs, pricing power, and how much of the product depends on you personally. If those answers are strong, your company is easier to value and easier to sell.

Document your processes so the business runs without you.

Track retention and churn monthly, not yearly.

Test pricing before a buyer does it for you.

Keep your cap table clean and your contracts organized.

These habits help long before any sale. Clean books shorten due diligence, and a steady monthly report lets you spot a problem while it is still cheap to fix. Lenders and investors respond to the same signals, so the work pays off whether or not you ever sell.

Understanding startup valuation math will also help you judge whether an offer reflects real earnings or hype.

Common Questions About Buy and Build

What does buy and build mean?

It means acquiring companies, improving their operations, and reinvesting the profits into more acquisitions.

Does this affect early-stage founders?

Yes, because acquirers like this set price expectations for small, profitable products.

Signals to Track Through Year End

First, watch whether the placement closes on schedule and what the Form 6-K reveals about use of proceeds. Next, see whether Bending Spoons announces a new acquisition soon after, since the company has said its pipeline is strong.

Finally, watch how public investors value a company built on operational change. If the market rewards it, expect more funds to chase small software businesses, which could raise prices for sellers and tighten competition for buyers.