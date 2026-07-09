How to Pool Resources With Friends to Buy a Home

If you’ve been looking at properties for sale, wondering how you can possibly afford to buy a home in the current market, you may want to consider buying a house with a friend. For many people, co-buying is the perfect solution to rising housing costs and challenging approval requirements.

By pooling your financial resources with a friend, you can qualify for a bigger mortgage with a better interest rate, share ownership expenses, and gain access to homes with better amenities than you’d get on your own.

However, you can’t just find someone willing to split the costs and hope it works out. A successful co-buying arrangement requires careful planning and strong communication. Here’s a detailed look at how to buy a house with a friend.

Protect yourself first

Although it can be fun living with a friend, you should treat co-ownership like a business partnership rather than a casual roommate situation. There are many risks that come with entering into a co-buying partnership. You need to protect yourself with a legal agreement that outlines key elements like financial responsibilities, ownership percentages, exit strategies, and dispute resolution protocols. If you’ve never purchased real estate before or you’ve never had a financial partnership, don’t enter into a co-buying situation without consulting a lawyer first.

How to evaluate potential co-buyers

Choosing the right co-buyer will be the most important decision you make throughout the entire process. If you’re worried about the financial risk, you’re not alone. A Rocket Mortgage survey found that nearly 26% of respondents are primarily concerned about the financial risk that comes with co-buying a house with friends. Evaluating for financial responsibility and compatibility matters, and that’s where you should start.

Since co-owning a home is primarily a financial partnership, it’s essential for everyone involved to be transparent about their finances from the start. It’s smart to share your credit reports and bank account statements for full transparency. Some people might not be as financially stable as they seem.

Make sure your co-buyer isn’t in serious debt and has stable employment with reliable income that can cover their portion of the bills. If someone isn’t financially stable enough, don’t be afraid to choose someone else. Just because you’re good friends doesn’t mean you should take on more risk than necessary.

It’s also crucial to discuss your goals and long-term plans. Not everyone has the same goals, even though they might like the idea of owning a home in the moment. Someone who seems interested in co-buying with you today might also have plans to move out of the country in five years or move out of state. That doesn’t necessarily need to be a problem but you do need to know so you can prepare for their potential departure.

Determine how much each person will contribute

Before you start looking for potential homes, it’s essential to define each person’s financial contributions. Start with determining how much each person will contribute to the down payment and monthly mortgage payment and define ownership percentages based on these differences.

Don’t forget to address unexpected expenses like repairs and maintenance. Everyone should know ahead of time how these costs will be split when they arise. The cost of maintenance is constantly rising and you need to be prepared for future increases. Where renovations and upgrades are concerned, discuss how the resulting equity gains will be allocated.

Create an exit plan

Owning a home with someone else may eventually lead to the other party wanting to move out or sell their share in the property. Make sure your legal agreement covers how you’ll handle these changes in detail. For example, you might provide the option of selling their share to the remaining homeowners or allowing a new co-buyer with group approval. Don’t leave it open because you might end up with a new, problematic co-buyer you can’t legally reject.

Determine how to manage the property together

Co-buying a home with others requires managing the property cooperatively. Discuss how you’ll handle household chores and tasks as a team before you agree to buy a home with a friend. Make sure you agree on how you’ll track finances, handle maintenance and repairs, and create an emergency fund for the property.

Sharing resources works best when everyone is in agreement

Deciding that you want to buy a house with a friend is the easy part. The hard part is choosing the right co-buyer, agreeing on the details, and creating your legal agreement. Once that’s in place, you can move forward with confidence, knowing everyone is in agreement regarding responsibilities and expectations.