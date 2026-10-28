Can Retail Kiosks Make Everyday Financial Services More Accessible? 

Many people use their phones to pay bills, send money and also manage finances. Yet, cash still remains essential for many Americans.

Michael Herron, CEO of PointsKash, believes many financial tasks can be simplified. His company aims to bring financial services to the places people already visit such as gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores and hotels.

PointsKash aims to merge in-person financial services with digital tools. However, the company still faces significant challenges before its plans can be realized.

A New Direction for PointsKash

When Herron joined PointsKash in March 2024, he assessed the company and deemed it in need of major changes before launching.

Herron said the company spent nearly two years refining its business plan, technology, equipment, partnerships, and daily operations.

The company also changed its focus. The company shifted its focus from loyalty rewards and cryptocurrency kiosks to everyday financial services.

PointsKash offers KashPoint Pro kiosks, smaller KashPoint Lite machines, and KashPoint Express technology for retail checkout counters. The company also has a mobile app called PK Pay and a rewards program called PK Rewards.

PointsKash is developing KashShield, a risk management and consumer protection initiative.

Herron said waiting to launch was crucial, as he wanted the company to be better prepared. Now, the challenge is ensuring its products work well and meet customers’ needs.

Plans to Expand Across the Country

PointsKash is also working to grow its network of kiosks.

The company acquired more than 2,100 kiosks through the Bitcoin Depot bankruptcy proceedings. Herron said PointsKash plans to repair and prepare these machines for use. The company also wants to acquire at least 3,000 more kiosks before the end of 2026.

According to Herron, just two agreements with large businesses could give PointsKash access to more than 18,500 hotel, convenience store and gas station locations. The company also set a goal of supporting more than 100,000 additional locations by the end of 2027.

The numbers represent the future plans and possible locations, and not places where PointsKash machines are already operating.

Expanding this business will take more than only buying machines. Each kiosk must be checked, prepared and installed. It must also be connected to the right financial service providers and ensure that the machines work properly so that customers can get help when they need it.

PointsKash plans to start with selected locations and expand operations over time. This approach could help the company find problems and make improvements before growing its network further.

How PointsKash Plans to Compete

Many financial companies offer services through bank branches, websites, and mobile apps. PointsKash is taking a different approach by focusing on stores and other places people visit regularly.

For example, a customer might be able to pay a bill or access cash while stopping at a convenience store. This could save time for people who already visit these businesses during the day.

The company also hopes its services will benefit merchants. Offering financial services could give customers another reason to visit a store and create new ways for the business to earn money.

However, these benefits are not guaranteed. They will depend on how many people use the services, what the transactions cost, and whether the locations can make enough money to support the machines.

PointsKash also plans to work with banks and payment companies instead of trying to replace them. These partnerships will be important as the company grows.

Why Safety and Trust Matter

Because PointsKash plans to offer financial services, it must pay close attention to safety, rules and customer support.

Customers need to understand how much a transaction costs and what happens if something goes wrong. The company must also protect information, keep transactions secure and also work with qualified financial service providers.

KashShield is a part of PointsKash’s effort to improve risk management and consumer protection. The company will need to show how well these efforts work as its services develop and deepen.

Growing too quickly could create problems if the company cannot keep its machines running or provide enough support to customers and merchants. Finding the right balance between growth and reliability will be important.

What Comes Next?

Herron believes financial services should be easier for people to access, whether they prefer using cash or the digital tools.

For PointsKash, the next step is turning its plans into a working business. That means installing machines, building partnerships, attracting customers, and making sure the services are reliable.

The company’s future will depend on whether people find its services useful and whether it can operate its network without spending more than it earns.

PointsKash has set ambitious goals, but reaching them will take time and careful planning. As the company expands, its biggest challenge will be proving that its approach works for both customers and businesses.





