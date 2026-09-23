Cash Flow Management Tightens as Buyers Push Back

Nine out of ten founders saw their customers behave differently this year, according to a Mercury poll of 1,500 founders at early-stage companies fielded in May 2026. The changes showed up in negotiation, order size and, most importantly for cash flow management, in how long invoices sat unpaid.

Those shifts rarely arrive as a crisis. They arrive as a slightly slower month, then another one, until you are financing your customers without having agreed to. Understanding the pattern early is what separates a tight quarter from a scramble.

What the Survey Measured

The poll reached 1,500 US adults who had helped start a business at some point in the prior six years, drawn from a panel run by the research firm Sago. Respondents were asked how costs, customers and their own decisions had changed over the past year.

Three-quarters said costs landed higher than they had planned, up from 66% a year earlier. Just over half, 51%, said inflation hurt their business, compared with 36% the year before. For context on the broader price backdrop, the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index publishes the official monthly readings.

Notably, founders on their first company and founders on their third were caught off guard at similar rates. That suggests a market condition rather than an experience gap.

The Four Customer Shifts That Hit Your Bank Balance

The survey asked founders what changed on the customer side. The answers cluster into four behaviors, and each one lands somewhere different in your accounts.

Customer behavior changes reported by founders in 2026 Behavior Share reporting it Where it lands More pushback on pricing 31% Margin Smaller order sizes 26% Revenue Switched to cheaper alternatives 26% Retention Longer payment cycles 25% Working capital

The fourth one deserves the most attention, because it is the only shift that can hurt a growing, profitable company. Revenue on paper does not cover payroll.

The Cash Buffer Founders Quietly Built

Roughly a quarter of respondents, 26%, chose to hold more cash than usual. Mercury’s own platform data points the same direction. Firms founded within the last six years are sitting on roughly 27% more cash than they held back in 2024.

A quarter went shopping for different suppliers. Another 24% shelved something they had planned to buy, build or hire. Only 12% reduced staff specifically because of higher costs, which is a smaller share than the headlines this year would suggest.

Here is how to think about it. Building a buffer is not pessimism, it is buying yourself decision time, much the way knowing your number through business valuation tools gives you options long before you plan to sell anything.

A Framework for Handling Pricing Pushback

About 27% of founders passed costs along, absorbed them in margin, or did both. Among those who raised prices, 68% kept the increase between 5% and 10%.

That restraint is instructive. Modest, explainable increases hold better than dramatic ones, and they give your account managers something defensible to say. For a fuller treatment of the tradeoffs, this breakdown of pricing strategy is a useful companion.

Give your customers advance notice as well. A price change announced thirty days out reads as planning, while the same change applied silently at invoice time reads as a surprise. Work through three questions before your next increase. Which customers are price sensitive rather than value sensitive? What specific cost are you passing through, in plain language? And what will you offer, such as longer terms or a smaller package, to anyone who cannot absorb it?

The Upside Column Most Coverage Skipped

Not everything in the data points down. In technology, 28% of respondents reported larger contracts or orders, and 26% in manufacturing said the same.

Across every industry, 28% picked up new customers when competitors raised prices. Confidence held too, with 84% reporting improved outlook year over year, helped along by the fact that household spending power has been rising alongside median household income.

So the honest read is mixed rather than grim. Costs climbed, customers negotiated harder, and most founders adjusted without retreating.

How much cash should a small business keep on hand?

A common guideline is three to six months of operating expenses. The right figure depends on how predictable your revenue is and how quickly customers pay you.

What should I do when customers start paying late?

Tighten terms on new contracts first, then invoice immediately rather than monthly. Offering a small early-payment discount often costs less than the financing gap does.

Is raising prices risky when customers are pushing back?

It carries risk, though absorbing every cost carries more. Smaller increases paired with a clear explanation generally hold better than one large jump.

The practical move this month is unglamorous. Pull your average days to payment for the last two quarters, compare them, and if the number moved more than a few days, fix your terms before you touch your prices.