Certain marketing decisions can lead to costly lawsuits, regulatory fines, and serious reputational damage. One small mistake can create a devastating financial fallout. That’s why marketing compliance is a CEO-level responsibility. While a marketing team creates and manages campaigns, leadership controls the systems and oversight.

For CEOs, that begins with knowing how your company generates leads, contacts prospects, and collects data.

Certain marketing violations allow consumer lawsuits

Marketing teams need to be up-to-date with all current laws governing the advertising industry because even small mistakes considered common practice can allow consumers to sue the company. For example, federal and state laws regulate communications like promotional calls, text messages, and emails. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) allows consumers to sue for $500 per violation, and courts have the right to increase awards as high as $1,500 for willful violations. If your company is regularly contacting people, a process that violates the TCPA can generate thousands of alleged violations even if “everyone does it.”

There are two general ways to avoid these costly lawsuits. First, ensure all consumer contacts happen within the boundaries of the law. And second, keep a record each time someone opts into communications. You might still get served, but keeping a record will prove you obtained a customer’s consent prior to a contact they claim is a violation of their rights.

Keep in mind that using third-party vendors doesn’t eliminate your risk. You need to personally vet all marketing agencies and communication platforms to make sure they also comply with the law.

CEOS need to know how the marketing team is getting results

Higher ups naturally want to know how much the company is spending to get new leads, but they also need to know how those leads are being generated. High numbers are great, but if your marketing team is violating compliance regulations, every lead is a risk.

Sometimes marketing teams bend the rules and use spammy outreach practices because they’re under pressure to achieve targets that seem impossible. When performance is controlled by numbers, some teams will do anything to reach their goals. For example, they might start buying leads and using third-party databases. However, if you don’t know how those leads were originally acquired, using them – even from a vetted source – can get you into trouble.

Ideally, CEO-level leadership should make sure that compliant marketing methods are taken into account while coming up with performance expectations. Goals should be reasonably attainable without shortcuts.

Another potential problem is the use of AI. While AI can be an excellent tool for marketing teams, it allows them to create media at a speedy rate, and that means you’ll have more material to approve. Skipping the approval process to save time can put your company at risk.

Advertising claims can be landmines

Every advertisement your company makes will fall under heavy scrutiny by regulatory agencies like the FDA and FTC, depending on your industry. If your company exists in a specialized niche, like health or finance, you could be subject to even higher scrutiny than other industries.

When you make claims about performance, benefits, or results, you need evidence to back that up. The FTC requires that all advertising be truthful and evidence-based. What most people don’t realize is that implied claims count as advertising claims, even when they’re real examples from individual people who achieved phenomenal results.

The FTC looks at the overall message consumers receive rather than technically accurate information. This is why many companies get in trouble for sharing their biggest customer success stories. Even when customer results are real and verifiable, these stories can create the false impression that it’s easy to achieve those results.

Penalties for some violations can top $50,000, and that’s exactly why CEOs need to be involved in marketing compliance.

Reviews and influencers require oversight

Social proof is a popular marketing strategy, and rightfully so. People are more likely to buy a product or service when they know others are already getting results. However, testimonials, reviews, and influencer campaigns can get risky. Some teams create fake customer experiences or buy positive reviews, and that’s asking for trouble. In 2024, the FTC launched new rules regarding how reviews and testimonials may be used. Courts can now impose civil penalties for known violations.

Leadership sets the standard

As a CEO, you don’t need to approve every email or ad, but you do need to make sure your teams know how to stay legally compliant and control risk. Your role is to find out what’s happening, provide education, and establish a system for accountability moving forward.

Ask what your team is doing and find out what laws apply. Marketing results are great, but compliance allows you to sustain your efforts long-term.