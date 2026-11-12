ChatGPT Business Hub Lets Companies Claim Their AI Profile

OpenAI opened a beta Business Hub inside ChatGPT on Tuesday, giving companies a place to claim a verified profile and correct how the assistant describes them. Eligible firms can also launch a ChatGPT business agent that answers shopper questions about their products without anyone leaving the chat.

If you run a young company, this matters more than the usual feature drop. Customers increasingly ask an AI assistant which tool, agency, or product to buy, and until now you had almost no say in the answer. A claimed profile is the first official lever founders have been handed.

What OpenAI Actually Shipped

The hub works much like the listing you already keep on Google or Bing. Verified companies can update details about what they sell. A dashboard then reports basic insights, including profile views, how often the brand gets mentioned, and clicks through to the company site.

Verification is required, though OpenAI has not explained the full process. An executive said different methods apply to different business types and regions, so expect some trial and error during the beta. Not every company will qualify for the business agent right away either.

Why a Failed Checkout Experiment Explains This Move

This is not the first time OpenAI has tried to make money from shopping. Earlier this year it retired an in-chat buying effort that relied on commission fees and a built-in cart. That project never caught on, so the company is now testing a lighter approach that resembles search listings.

For founders, the shift is telling. Rather than forcing purchases inside the chat, OpenAI wants businesses to keep their own information accurate so the assistant gives better answers. Your website and checkout still matter, but the path to them increasingly starts with an AI summary.

How to Prepare Your Profile Before Competitors Do

Early claimants on any new directory usually get cleaner data and fewer disputes. So start by auditing what ChatGPT already says about you. Ask it to compare your company with two rivals, then note every outdated price, missing feature, or wrong location.

Next, make sure your public footprint tells one consistent story. Line up these basics before you apply:

Company name, description, and core services written the same way everywhere

Current pricing and plan names on your own site

A claimed and complete Google Business Profile, since many assistants already lean on it

Recent customer reviews that mention specific results

That cleanup also supports your wider generative engine optimization work. In other words, it pays off even if your verification takes a while.

Treat the Business Agent Like a Front Desk Hire

The optional business agent is where things get interesting. Shoppers can ask it about your products while they compare options. That is powerful, yet it also means an automated voice is speaking for your brand around the clock.

Before you switch it on, list the questions customers ask most and the answers you would want a new hire to give. Decide what the agent should never promise, such as custom discounts or delivery dates. Then test it the way a skeptical buyer would.

Our earlier guide on getting picked by AI agents covers the content signals that help here. Clear product pages, honest comparisons, and detailed specs give any assistant better raw material.

Metrics Worth Watching in the Insights Dashboard

The analytics are thin for now, but rough numbers still beat guessing. Profile views tell you whether people research you inside ChatGPT. Mentions show how often the assistant surfaces your name, while website clicks reveal whether that attention turns into visits.

Compare those figures with your existing referral data each month. If mentions climb while clicks stay flat, your listing may need a stronger reason to visit. Also keep traditional search healthy, because our coverage of AI search optimization found many buyers double check AI answers on Google.

What It Means for Service Businesses

Product brands get most of the attention, but service companies may benefit just as much. Agencies, consultants, and local providers are often described vaguely by AI assistants. A verified listing gives you a chance to spell out exactly who you serve and what you charge.

Write that description the way a client would search for it. Name your niche, your typical project size, and the results you deliver. Specific claims are easier for an assistant to repeat accurately than broad slogans about quality.

Also, assign one person to own the profile. Listings decay quietly when nobody checks them, and an outdated price inside ChatGPT can cost you a deal before you ever hear about it.

Quick Answers on ChatGPT Business Profiles

Can any company claim a profile today?

Not yet. The hub is in beta, and OpenAI has not shared a timeline for opening it to every business.

Does a verified profile guarantee recommendations?

No. Verification improves accuracy, but recommendations still depend on how your brand is described across the web.

Should small local businesses care?

Yes. Local shoppers ask assistants for nearby options, so accurate hours, locations, and services can decide who gets the visit.