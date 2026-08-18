Cindie Launches an AI Workforce Designed Specifically for the Mortgage Industry

Mortgage veteran Ben Anderson launches Cindie to help lenders automate repetitive work, improve borrower engagement, and give mortgage professionals more time to focus on relationships and lending decisions.

The mortgage industry has spent years talking about the potential of artificial intelligence. Now, a new company is putting AI to work across the mortgage process.

Cindie, founded by mortgage industry veteran Ben Anderson, has officially launched as an AI workforce designed specifically for mortgage companies. The platform is built to help lenders engage leads, assist with applications, collect documents, support operations, and maintain relationships with borrowers after closing.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools adapted for financial services, Cindie was built by mortgage professionals who understand the industry’s workflows and operational challenges.

The company’s philosophy is simple: AI should handle repetitive work so mortgage professionals can spend more time doing the work that requires experience, judgment, and trust.

Cindie is already being used by mortgage companies in production, with the company reporting 11 mortgage companies, 194 loan officers and lending professionals, and more than 12,000 borrowers supported through the platform.

An AI Workforce Built Around the Mortgage Business

Mortgage professionals spend a significant amount of time on tasks that, while necessary, can take them away from borrowers and business development.

Responding to leads, sending follow-up messages, requesting documents, answering routine questions, providing status updates, and keeping applications moving can consume hours every week.

Cindie is designed to automate many of these repetitive interactions while keeping licensed mortgage professionals in control of lending decisions.

The platform can engage new and dormant leads around the clock, answer common mortgage questions, schedule appointments, collect application information, request supporting documents, and assist with operational follow-up.

For mortgage companies, the goal is to create a more responsive borrower experience without requiring employees to manually manage every interaction.

“We didn’t build Cindie to replace loan officers—we built her to make them better,” said Anderson, Founder and CEO of Cindie. “Our vision is to eliminate the repetitive administrative work that slows down the lending process so mortgage professionals can spend more time doing what matters most: advising borrowers, building relationships, and helping families achieve homeownership.”

Experience From Inside the Mortgage Industry

Anderson brings decades of mortgage and business experience to the company’s launch.

Over his career, he has originated more than $4 billion in home loans and helped thousands of families achieve homeownership. He has also been recognized multiple times as a leading mortgage producer, including being named a Top 10 U.S. producer four times and a Top 20 U.S. producer nine times, according to company information.

Anderson is also the founder of Low Rate Co and Ben Anderson 365, a coaching and business development platform for mortgage professionals.

His experience has shaped Cindie’s focus on practical applications of AI rather than technology for technology’s sake.

“We built the AI teammate we always wished we had,” the company says, emphasizing its mortgage-first approach.

Beyond Lead Generation

While lead engagement is an important part of the platform, Cindie’s role extends throughout the borrower journey.

During the application process, the platform can help collect information and request documents. During processing, AI can assist with milestone tracking, status communication, and document follow-up.

After closing, Cindie can continue engaging homeowners about potential refinance opportunities, home equity, and future purchases.

For mortgage companies, that creates an opportunity to think about AI not simply as a lead-generation tool, but as an ongoing member of the customer experience and operations team.

The company also provides management insights designed to help leaders monitor pipeline health, production metrics, customer engagement, and team performance.

Keeping Mortgage Professionals in Control

The growing use of AI in financial services has raised an important question: Where does technology end and human expertise begin?

Cindie’s answer is that the two should work together.

The platform is designed to automate repetitive communication and workflow tasks while leaving lending decisions with licensed mortgage professionals. That distinction is central to Anderson’s vision for the future of mortgage lending.

“Artificial intelligence will become an essential teammate for every mortgage company,” Anderson said. “The lenders who embrace AI today will be able to deliver faster service, lower operational costs, and a better borrower experience while keeping licensed professionals at the center of every lending decision.”

That human-in-the-loop approach could become increasingly important as mortgage companies look for ways to adopt AI while maintaining the expertise and personal relationships borrowers expect.

A New Chapter for Mortgage Technology

Cindie’s launch reflects a broader shift taking place across the mortgage industry.

The question is no longer simply whether AI will enter mortgage lending. The more important question is how lenders will use it—and whether it can improve the borrower experience while allowing mortgage professionals to focus on the parts of the business where people make the greatest difference.

Cindie is betting that the answer is an AI workforce built specifically around the mortgage business.

With thousands of borrowers already supported and mortgage companies using the platform in production, Anderson and his team are positioning Cindie as a practical application of AI for an industry where speed, communication, efficiency, and trust all matter.

For mortgage companies exploring how AI can support their teams, the next step may be less about replacing existing roles and more about giving those professionals a capable teammate that can work around the clock.

Cindie is live now and available for mortgage companies interested in exploring the platform.





