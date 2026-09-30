Citrix NetScaler Vulnerability Puts Your Company Network at Risk

A serious Citrix NetScaler vulnerability, in fact two of them in ADC and Gateway, is under attack, and attackers used them for weeks before the public learned about it. Citrix released patches on Sunday, and the bugs are tracked as CVE-2026-88771 and CVE-2026-88772.

If your company uses remote access through a NetScaler device, this is your problem today. You do not need to be a large enterprise to be exposed, because many growing firms rely on the same gateways through an IT vendor. That is why every founder should read the next few minutes carefully.

What the Citrix NetScaler Vulnerability Does

The first flaw comes from weak input checking. A remote attacker with no login can run commands on a default setup, and no user has to click anything. The Dutch national cyber agency warned that this gives an intruder full control of the gateway and a path to the internal network behind it.

The second bug is a memory overflow that can lead to code execution or a crash. It needs a specific setup called DTLS, and vendors switch it on by default for virtual VPN servers. Both problems can be attacked separately, so fixing one is not enough.

Why Patching Alone May Not Be Enough

Here is the uncomfortable part. Attackers were active throughout September, so a patch applied now cannot undo a break-in that already happened. Researchers say the intruders planted hidden access tools called webshells, and each one is unique to the victim.

Detection is also tricky. Citrix supplies a scan script, yet it only works if device logs were never rotated after the intrusion. With exploitation spanning weeks, many logs have likely rolled over already, so a clean scan proves little.

Key dates in the NetScaler incident Date Event Throughout September 2026 Active exploitation reported September 27 Citrix released patches September 28 Public disclosure and wider coverage September 30 Deadline for U.S. federal agencies to patch

Questions to Put to Your IT Team This Week

Remote and hybrid setups such as a hybrid office often rely on exactly these gateways. You do not need to read logs yourself. You do need answers, so ask your IT lead or managed provider a few direct questions. Do we run NetScaler anywhere, including virtual servers? Which version is each device on? Has anyone checked for signs of compromise, not just applied the update?

The U.S. cyber agency listed both flaws in its catalog of actively abused bugs, which is a strong signal to move fast. Citrix itself advised organizations to bring in experienced forensic investigators. Treat that as guidance, not an optional extra.

Turning One Emergency Into a Habit

Security news can feel like noise until it lands on your desk. This one deserves attention because the attackers were patient and well organized, and the affected product sits at the front door of many networks.

Incidents like this repeat. Edge devices such as VPN gateways sit on the internet, so attackers probe them constantly. As a result, your plan should not depend on remembering each alert.

Build a short asset list of every internet-facing device and its owner. Then set a patch window that fits your risk, ideally within days for actively exploited bugs. Our guide to small business cybersecurity covers the policy basics if you are starting from zero.

Budget matters too. A forensic review costs money, yet a breach that spreads into customer data costs far more.

Also decide who speaks to customers if the worst happens. A short, honest note that explains what you know and what you are doing usually lands better than silence. Draft it now, while nobody is panicking, and keep legal counsel in the loop if regulated data could be involved.

Quick Answers for Non-Technical Founders

Do I need to worry if I have never heard of NetScaler?

Possibly. Your IT provider may run it for you, so ask them directly instead of assuming.

Is installing the update enough?

No. Because exploitation started weeks before disclosure, experts recommend checking for compromise and monitoring traffic after patching.

Who is behind the attacks?

One researcher described the actors as well resourced and focused on espionage, though the scale of exploitation is not yet confirmed.

What to Track Over the Coming Days

Insurance deserves a look as well. Some cyber policies require prompt patching, and a delay could complicate a claim. Ask your broker what they expect, and keep proof of the dates you acted. If cash is tight, revisit your cash flow management before an emergency forces the decision.

Researchers have also noted that about two-thirds of activity aimed at NetScaler over seven years came from advanced persistent threat groups, and the rest from ransomware crews. That mix means the goal may be quiet spying now and extortion later.

Expect more indicators of compromise to surface as security firms publish findings. Vendors will also update their advice as investigators learn how the attackers hid their tracks. Keep one person accountable for following those updates, and record every action you take. If a customer or partner asks what you did, a clear timeline protects both your reputation and your contracts.