If you’re an entrepreneur in NYC, outsourcing cleaning services is one of the more defensible decisions available, but the NYC residential market has enough options that picking the wrong one costs you more time than it saves. The key challenge with having so a sea of options available in such a populated area is that it’s extremely hard to decide on which one to hire.

For this reason, many entrepreneurs dread the tedious search for the right one, often delaying or even avoiding a decision due to burnout. After all, starting a business is already a large chunk of an entrepreneur’s time, let alone trying to balance it with their personal life.

In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ American Time Use Survey, the average American spends almost two hours per day on household activities. For founders running businesses in New York, that time doesn’t just cost effort; It also costs money. Here are five services worth evaluating, with an honest look at what each one actually delivers.

1. Galaxy Maids

Pricing: Galaxy Maids typically charge by the hour, typically between $45 to $65 but a flat fee is also available. The rate depends on the size of the apartment or home as well as the type of services requested. The price is consistent with the average prices listed for mid-market residential services in NYC.

Features: They are able to take on special requests like pet stain removal and nursery disinfecting services, two of the less typical services on offer from most other NYC cleaning companies.

Pros:

Offer niche services for pet owners or parents of young children.

Able to travel to less-served neighborhoods outside of Manhattan.

Cons:

Information on security, background checks or training protocols are not readily available.

No guarantee for the services offered.

Use Cases: New parents or those who live with pets and need their rooms deep cleaned, as well as clients who live in the outlying areas of Manhattan.

Alternatives: TaskRabbit is a less expensive alternative that offers an on-demand cleaning service while Maid First Cleaning Service is another option to make online bookings.

Entrepreneurship Angle: Less service providers need to be managed as Galaxy Maids makes the job of hiring cleaners for young children easier while saving busy parents time, space in their inbox as well as money in their wallet.

2. Maid First Cleaning Service

Pricing: With more than two decades of experience, this company offers an online calculator tool where you can instantly determine an estimated price range. Their rates are on average $120-$200 for a one-bedroom unit. This is on the same level as most other one-time services in the New York City Market.

Features: They offer a comprehensive cleaning service, which includes everything from regular cleaning to specific move-in and move-out preparation. The instant quote option makes booking with this service efficient and simple, taking the guesswork out of selecting a service that will tie in with a busy schedule.

Pros:

Instant quote option makes booking easy and hassle free.

Has over 24 years of experience, which indicates trustworthiness.

Cons:

Client reviews have pointed to a lack of consistency when using their service.

No satisfaction guarantee policy is in place.

Use Cases: Clients who want to select and book a service quickly without lengthy consultations, and for people who are trying to find prices for specific services like an initial clean or a move out.

Alternatives: Maid Sailors provide additional client accountability while ensuring that their employees undergo thorough vetting processes. For people requiring a high-level service that offers some added luxury might want to consider White Glove Cleaner.

Entrepreneurship Angle: The ability to instantly generate pricing makes this a convenient choice for founders. If a new tenant is looking to find a secure cleaning service with up-to-date pricing, Maid First Cleaning Service is the first choice.

3. Maid Sailors Cleaning Service

Pricing: Hourly and flat-rate pricing is available, and a discounted rate is applied when you schedule weekly or bi-weekly service. Plan to pay anywhere from $150 to $300 for a one-time deep clean of a standard New York City apartment, depending on the size. Once you are a regular client, costs will reduce for each additional service.

Features: Insured employees, as well as background and security checks are done on all staff. Eco-friendly cleaning supplies are used and you can schedule same-day services depending on availability. Employees are also trained on a multi-level training program to ensure quality service.

Pros:

100% satisfaction guarantee, which means Maid Sailors Cleaning Service will send a cleaner back to redo anything their clients are dissatisfied with.

Background and insurance checks for all employees remove the fear of allowing someone into your home.

Cons:

Only provides a residential cleaning service.

More expensive than gig services such as TaskRabbit.

Use Cases: People requiring a weekly or twice weekly clean with limited free time, as well as post party cleanup and those requiring quick turnarounds for Airbnb bookings, and move-on or move-out cleans.

Alternatives: A private housekeeper for full control over a long-term arrangement. Task Rabbit for occasional jobs on a budget.

Entrepreneurship Angle: The satisfaction guarantee is a key feature that eliminates your need to inspect the work performed by Maid Sailors. If you discover that something was missed or not done well, you simply tell Maid Sailors and they will send someone back to attend thereto. Clients can also review the company’s feedback on Yelp before making an appointment.

4. White Glove Cleaner

Pricing: White Glove Cleaner is positioned at the top end of the residential market in New York City. They operate on custom quotes which makes setting up an appointment a friction point for customers who want a price before they are willing to commit. Prices can be anticipated at the high end of the New York City residential market.

Features: Covers the entire New York city area which includes both residential and commercial cleaning services. Provides a standard cleaning service as well as a move-in and move-out service including deep cleaning options.

Pros:

The residential and commercial service sets them apart.

Quality of service is expected to be high given the premium price point.

Cons:

No public information on client satisfaction is available.

Custom quotes means that upfront pricing is not available.

Use Cases: High end apartments where presentation cannot be compromised. Short term rentals and those with home based offices will also benefit from White Glove Cleaner.

Alternatives: For a lower price point with a more transparent pricing system that should provide the same quality of premium service potential clients can look at Summit Cleaning Company.

Entrepreneurship Angle: Your reputation can be affected by how clean your living situation is. If you often invite investors or prospective clients into your home or office, a top-notch cleaning will be perceived to reflect professionalism White Glove makes its premium grade offering specifically for these types of situations.

5. Summit Cleaning Co.

Pricing: Standard cleaning packages and deep cleaning options generally are priced in the $150-$300 range, similar to rates of other operators that exclusively serve Manhattan residential buildings.

Features: The standard and deep cleaning services cover residential apartments and condos in Manhattan, and their team is familiar with high-rise logistics, including the procedures with doormen, building schedules for elevators and loading bays, and the access protocols specific to individual apartment buildings.

Pros:

Because they are exclusive to Manhattan, their teams are very well-equipped to handle Manhattan’s building standards.

Prices are typical of other companies in Manhattan.

Cons:

Does not offer any service outside of Manhattan.

Scheduling might become difficult during busier operating times.

Use Cases: Those who reside in an apartment or condo in Manhattan and regularly use home cleaning services. Anyone who is preparing to sell their Manhattan apartment and wants to ensure a deep clean while not being available to engage with their building management directly.

Alternatives: Maid Sailors Cleaning Service for a company that operates throughout the entire New York area. Otherwise, consider hiring your own house cleaner for a fully personalized relationship.

Entrepreneurship Angle: Manhattan-based entrepreneurs whose lives or business activities demand a clean living space. Summit has borough-wide expertise and removes the uncertainty around scheduling and access issues throughout Manhattan.

Comparison at a Glance

Service Pricing Key Feature Best For Limitation Galaxy Maids $45-$65/hr Per & nursery treatment Families, pet owners and the outer boroughs Limited public info on staff vetting Maid First Cleaning Service $120-$200 Instant online quote One-time or move-in bookings Inconsistent cleaner quality reported Maid Sailors $150-$300 flat fee for standard apartment Employee model and service guarantee Recurring professional clients Residential only service White Glove Cleaner Premium pricing Commercial and residential service Home offices and high-end apartments No public pricing and limited digital presence Summit Cleaning Co. $150-$300 Manhattan-specific expertise Manhattan residents Manhattan-only coverage

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it possible to hire an NYC cleaner on the same day?

Yes, if the company’s schedule allows. It’s generally more difficult for initial appointments than for regular clients since there’s an added onboarding step.

What is the difference between a standard and a deep clean?

Standard cleaning refers to basic dusting, surface scrubbing and floor care of a few hours’ worth of surfaces; this typically covers most fixture tops and countertops as well as floors. For a deep clean, expect scrubbing of interior cabinet fronts and back-splashes as well as behind appliances and under furniture.

How can I ensure that I am hiring a cleaning company that performs background checks?

Verify with the company themselves and look for companies that provide this information without asking, such as listing this on their website. Companies like Maids Sailor are up front about vetting its candidates as part of its features list.