Congress Weighs Future of SALT Cap

Lawmakers are again debating the cap on state and local tax deductions, a flashpoint since it took effect in 2018 and altered tax bills for millions in high-tax states.

The rule, part of the 2017 tax law, limits how much filers can deduct for state and local income and property taxes. It affects returns filed across the country, but it hits hardest in places with high levies and home prices. The cap expires after 2025, setting up a major decision in Washington next year.

What the Deduction Looked Like Before 2018

For decades, taxpayers who itemized could subtract state and local taxes from federal income. There was no dollar cap, though higher earners often faced phaseouts under other rules. That changed with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“Before 2018, the tax break — including state and local income and property taxes — was unlimited for filers who itemized deductions.”

At the same time, the standard deduction almost doubled in 2018, to $12,000 for single filers and $24,000 for married couples. Since then, inflation adjustments have raised those amounts. In 2024, the standard deduction is $14,600 for single filers and $29,200 for married couples filing jointly.

What Changed Under the SALT Cap

The law set a $10,000 limit on the total deduction for state and local income, sales, and property taxes. The cap applies per return for most filers. Married couples filing separately can each claim up to $5,000.

The change reduced the number of people who itemize. Many households now find the standard deduction larger than their itemized totals. For homeowners in high-tax areas, the cap often means higher federal taxable income.

Who Feels the Impact

The cap is most felt in states with higher income taxes and steep property bills, such as New York, New Jersey, California, and Connecticut. Homeowners with sizable mortgages and local levies see fewer deductions. Middle- and upper-middle-income families in those regions can face higher federal taxes than before 2018, even if their income did not surge.

Opponents argue the cap penalizes states that spend more on schools and infrastructure. Supporters say it stops the federal tax code from subsidizing higher local taxes and helps fund other rate cuts.

State Workarounds and IRS Guidance

After the cap took effect, some states created options to ease the burden on small business owners. Many adopted pass‑through entity taxes that shift state income taxes from individuals to businesses, which can still deduct them at the federal level.

The IRS later issued rules to block certain early workarounds that tried to reclassify tax payments as charitable gifts. But the pass‑through approach remains common, and more than half of states now offer it in some form.

Recent Efforts to Change the Cap

Congress has floated several tweaks. Proposals have included raising the cap for married couples, tying relief to income levels, or ending the limit early. A House effort in early 2024 to raise the cap for some filers did not advance. With most individual tax provisions set to expire after 2025, the next Congress will face a broad decision: extend, modify, or end the cap along with other parts of the 2017 law.

What Homeowners and Filers Can Do Now

Tax outcomes vary widely. Filers should review whether itemizing still beats taking the standard deduction and consider timing strategies for deductible expenses.

Compare your itemized totals to the standard deduction each year.

Check if your state offers a pass‑through entity tax and whether it fits your business.

Track property tax assessments and appeal if they seem high.

Model scenarios for 2026, when current rules may change.

What to Watch Next

The debate will sharpen as the 2025 deadline nears. High-tax states will press for higher caps or a full repeal. Others may favor keeping the limit to help pay for rate cuts or deficit goals. Any change will likely be part of a larger tax package that revisits rates, child credits, and the standard deduction.

The decision will shape homeownership costs, state budgets, and take‑home pay for years. For now, the $10,000 cap remains in place, and careful planning can still make a difference on April 15.