Consumer Confidence Report: Now Is Fine, Later Is Not

The Conference Board’s August consumer confidence report, released Tuesday from New York, slipped 0.8 points to 89.4 on the 1985 base, down from 90.2 in July. The headline move was small, but the two halves of the index went in opposite directions.

That split is the part worth your attention. Americans feel better about right now and worse about the next six months, and if you sell to consumers or to businesses that do, those two moods hit your books at different times.

The Two Halves of the August Reading

The Present Situation Index, which tracks how people rate current business and job conditions, climbed 6.8 points to 121.2. That reversed three straight months of decline.

The Expectations Index went the other way, falling 5.8 points to 68.2. Every one of its three components deteriorated, so the weakness was broad rather than driven by a single worry.

Conference Board consumer confidence components, August 2026 Measure Level Monthly change Consumer Confidence Index 89.4 Down 0.8 Present Situation Index 121.2 Up 6.8 Expectations Index 68.2 Down 5.8

Reading the Expectations Detail

Underneath the Expectations number, net expectations for business conditions fell 2.5 percentage points to negative 6.3 percent. Net expectations for the labor market softened by 2.6 percentage points to negative 11.5 percent.

Household income expectations dropped 3.1 percentage points but stayed positive at 3.8 percent. That last detail matters more than it looks, because people who still expect their own income to hold up tend to keep spending even while telling pollsters the economy worries them.

On rates, 61.3 percent of consumers expected higher interest rates over the coming year, easing slightly from 62 percent in July. Open ended survey comments turned a bit gloomier, with rising mentions of trade, jobs, groceries and conflict.

Where a Confidence Gap Shows Up in Revenue

Sentiment does not pay invoices, so treat this as a leading indicator rather than a forecast. Still, the pattern is familiar to anyone who has run a seasonal business.

A strong present reading usually supports near term demand, especially for services and everyday purchases. A weak expectations reading tends to hit big ticket items, subscriptions with long commitments, and anything a customer can defer by a quarter.

Think about how that plays out concretely. A gym sells memberships on optimism and day passes on habit. A software company sells annual contracts on optimism and monthly seats on habit. The same customer can feel fine about this week and cautious about committing to next year.

You can already see the tension in hard data. The most recent retail sales report showed shoppers pulling back even as sentiment about current conditions held up.

A Practical Way to Plan Around It

Start by sorting your revenue into two buckets. Bucket one is what customers buy on habit, and bucket two is what they buy on optimism.

Protect bucket one with retention work, because it is cheaper to keep a habitual buyer than to win a hesitant new one. For bucket two, shorten the commitment you ask for. Monthly terms, smaller starting tiers, and clear cancellation policies all lower the perceived risk of saying yes when someone feels uncertain about next spring.

It also helps to check your own assumptions against the data rather than the headlines. Founders often read one gloomy number and cut marketing across the board, which tends to hurt the habitual revenue that was never at risk. A more surgical response protects the base and hedges only the discretionary piece.

Then pull your promotional calendar forward. Founders doing holiday ecommerce planning this month are effectively hedging against a softer Expectations number, and that is a reasonable bet given where the index sits.

What Could Move the Needle Next

Three things would meaningfully change this picture. Clearer trade policy would remove one of the recurring write in worries. A stronger run of jobs data would lift the labor component. And a rate cut would ease the borrowing costs that shape both consumer and small business behavior.

The Fed interest rate decision in September is the nearest of those catalysts. Until then, the September confidence release is the next checkpoint, and the number to watch is whether Expectations stabilizes or keeps sliding.

You can follow the full methodology and history on The Conference Board’s consumer confidence page, which is worth bookmarking if consumer demand drives your revenue.

Questions Owners Ask About This Index

How often does it come out? Monthly, usually in the last week of the month, based on a survey of US households.

Should a small business act on a 0.8 point move? No. Act on the direction of the two subindexes over several months, not on one headline reading.

Does confidence predict spending? Loosely. It correlates with big ticket and discretionary purchases better than with staples, so its usefulness depends on what you sell.