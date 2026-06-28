Consumer Expectations for Inclusivity Are Changing the Lingerie Market

Brands that embrace inclusive designs are meeting the demands of their consumers who want support and style.

For a long time, the lingerie industry ignored fuller-busted women. Mainstream fashion offered a wide variety of styles and promoted self-expression through lingerie. Meanwhile, the plus-size section was limited and full of basic designs. Fuller-busted customers were supposed just to buy whatever was offered.

In Europe and North America, women are demanding more from the lingerie industry. They want affordable pieces that don’t sacrifice style for comfort and support. Brands have the opportunity to respond to their customers’ demands and embrace the truth that inspiring confidence is an important part of the product, too.

A New Generation Is Reshaping Expectations

In 2024, the global lingerie market was valued at around $95 billion and is expected to reach $165 billion by 2033. The industry’s response to consumer demand for comfort, inclusivity, and high-quality everyday lingerie is evident in strong market growth.

The global lingerie market is highly competitive, making it hard for companies to stand out. HSIA is one of the lingerie companies that has recognized the value of serving its fuller-busted customers. They don’t see the plus-size category as an afterthought, but as an important part of their brand.

HSIA has done what many other brands struggle to do: offer fashion-forward designs for plus-size women. HSIA offers a wide selection of intimate pieces that fall outside the conventional sizes most brands cater to, while keeping prices affordable.

A Shift From Aspirational to Body Inclusivity

In the past, lingerie marketing was focused on aspiration. In its ads, models who fit the idealized version of beauty and body shape were featured in lingerie. The idea was that customers would aspire to look like them.

Consumer behavior has shifted a lot over the last decade. They look for brands that embrace body diversity and reward them with their business. In the fashion industry, size-inclusive clothing has become a success story, while direct-to-consumer retail has become more popular among women.

There has also been an online push for body confidence, with communities and tools dedicated to bra fitting. The combination of all these changes has impacted how women purchase lingerie.

HSIA is aware of changes in customer expectations, and its product line was designed with them in mind. The designs differ from the old styles, which had heavy padding and rigid construction. Instead, they are made from breathable materials, offer lightweight support, and have a more natural silhouette.

When designing for larger bust sizes, there’s more to developing these pieces than just extending the size chart. Plus-size intimates have differing engineering considerations and require manufacturing expertise and fit testing.

The Seraphina Unlined Underwire Sheer Mesh Bra is visually appealing and functional. It’s also available in a wide range of cup sizes so that customers can choose the right one. The customer reviews show that the women who buy them find the bras comfortable and supportive.

Fit consistency is also a major driver of customer satisfaction, especially among women with larger busts.

The Seraphina is a clear indication that a cultural shift has happened in both the industry and among customers. Women don’t want to reshape their bodies to match an aspirational model; rather, they buy garments designed to work with their curves.

Meanwhile, leaders in the lingerie industry are realizing that inclusivity is more than a marketing buzzword; it is a strategic move in product development.

HSIA focuses on serving women whom luxury lingerie houses and mass-market retailers have overlooked. It is democratizing both comfort and confidence and embracing the idea that attractive, supportive lingerie should not be confined to certain body types or price ranges.

HSIA is part of an important shift in the intimate apparel industry that responds to consumer expectations for products that fit their lifestyles and bodies.