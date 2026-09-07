Consumer Spending Slowdown Shows Up in Lululemon’s Cut

The consumer spending slowdown got an expensive headline on September 3, when Lululemon shares dropped 15% after the company cut its full-year outlook. Second quarter revenue slipped 4% from a year earlier to $2.4 billion, short of the $2.46 billion analysts expected.

A $10 billion apparel brand feels distant from a company with eleven employees. The underlying signal is not distant at all, because the same shoppers fund both businesses.

Reading the Quarter Without the Drama

The profit line actually looked fine. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.92 per share against a $1.82 consensus, which is a wide beat by any standard.

Investors ignored it and focused on demand instead. Comparable sales fell 9% in the quarter, and that figure measures how existing stores and channels are performing rather than how many new doors opened.

The guidance cut did the rest of the damage.

Lululemon fiscal 2026 guidance versus prior expectations Measure New guidance Prior consensus Revenue $10.35B to $10.5B $11.03B Earnings per share $9.48 to $9.73 $10.84 Revenue change Down 5% to 7% Growth expected

Cutting a full-year forecast in September is a serious act. It means management no longer believes the fourth quarter can rescue the year.

Two Different Problems Wearing One Costume

Interim CEO Meghan Frank pointed at two causes, and they deserve to be separated. She described negative social media commentary weighing on the quarter, alongside a sharper-than-expected slowdown in core categories including leggings.

Those are not the same problem. Sentiment damage is a brand issue you can address with product and communication, while a category slowdown is a demand issue you can only manage around.

Founders conflate them constantly. When sales dip, the instinct is to blame the marketing, and sometimes the honest answer is that customers simply have less to spend.

How to Tell Which One Is Hitting You

Start with your own numbers before you commission a rebrand. Three checks usually settle it.

Compare repeat customer revenue against new customer revenue over six months.

Look at average order value separately from order count.

Check whether discounting is holding volume steady or merely shifting it forward.

If new customers are steady but order values are shrinking, that is a wallet problem. If new customers are drying up while existing ones stay loyal, that is a visibility or reputation problem.

Broader sentiment data helps calibrate the answer. Our reporting on the consumer confidence report showed shoppers feeling reasonably secure about today and noticeably worse about the months ahead.

Building a Plan Around a Softer Fourth Quarter

Plan conservatively and let upside surprise you. That is duller advice than it sounds, and it is also what protects payroll in January.

Order inventory against your low case rather than your hopeful case. Carrying unsold stock through a weak quarter converts working capital into a warehouse problem, and physical brands rarely recover that cash quickly.

Timing matters as much as volume. Teams that started holiday ecommerce planning in August have far more room to adjust promotions than teams starting in November.

The Cash Cushion Question

Softer demand and expensive credit are an unpleasant pair. Model what happens to your runway if revenue lands 10% below plan for two consecutive quarters.

Arrange financing before you need it, not during the month you do. Our look at small business loan rates covers why borrowing costs are unlikely to fall quickly enough to bail anyone out.

You can also check the direction of travel yourself. The Census Bureau publishes monthly retail sales data, and it is free, timely and far more useful than any one company’s quarter.

Questions Founders Ask When Demand Softens

Should I cut prices to hold volume?

Usually not first. Discounting trains customers to wait, and it is much harder to reverse than a temporary volume dip.

Is this a recession signal?

One brand is not an economy. Treat it as one input alongside retail sales, confidence surveys and your own repeat purchase data.

What should I protect if I have to cut costs?

Protect the things that generate future revenue: your best people and the channels that reliably bring customers back.

What Comes Next for Consumer Brands

Watch the holiday quarter closely, because plenty of consumer companies are quietly guiding to the same softness. If several more cut forecasts in October, the pattern stops being company-specific.

Here is the calm framing. Demand is cooling, not collapsing, and businesses that plan for a smaller quarter tend to walk into the next one with cash, options and a clearer head.