Conversational Commerce Gets Funded: Omnichat Raises Series A

Omnichat, a chat marketing platform for brands, has raised US$10 million in a funding round that Openspace Capital led, according to a PR Newswire release issued on October 26. Darwin Ventures and Acorn Pacific Ventures also joined the round.

Why does this matter to a young founder? Because customers increasingly buy through messaging apps, and the tools that run those chats are getting smarter fast. Teams already testing conversational AI sales now have a funded rival to compare.

What Omnichat Is Building With the Money

Omnichat says it will spend the round on its agent platform, on research and development, and on expanding beyond its Asia Pacific base. In its own words, the product is a marketing and customer service platform built around AI from day one.

Its pitch is a set of software agents that work inside popular chat apps. One agent plans campaigns and builds customer segments from a single prompt. Another recommends products and closes orders in the conversation, and a third answers support questions at any hour.

A fourth tool, called OmniClaw, acts like an automated analyst. It watches buyer behavior, conversation patterns, and per-store sales, so owners can see which chats actually produced revenue.

The Traction Claims, in Context

Numbers come from the company, so treat them as marketing until a customer confirms them. Still, they show where the demand is.

Omnichat figures as stated in its release Series A size US$10 million Brands using OmniClaw after its June launch About 300 within two months Clients across the platform 5,000 Revenue those clients generated Over US$100 million

The company adds that adoption of its campaign agent grew threefold across that window. Well-known consumer names such as Dyson and FILA appear among its customers, which signals that large retailers are testing this approach.

Why Founders Selling in Chat Should Pay Attention

Here is the growth angle. Email open rates fade and social ads keep getting pricier, so a direct conversation with a buyer is becoming the most valuable touchpoint. A single profile that connects marketing, sales, and support means you stop treating the same person like three different strangers.

Omnichat also claims it can credit sales to specific chats, even when the buyer completes the purchase at a brick-and-mortar location. If that works as described, small shops could finally connect a message to a register sale. That is a bigger deal than it sounds, because attribution is where most small marketing budgets go to die.

CEO Alan Chan called the round a step toward “AI-driven commerce,” which is a tidy way to describe the pivot from chat as a channel to chat as a salesperson.

For a lean team, the practical upside is time. A founder who answers every direct message personally hits a ceiling quickly. An agent that handles common questions overnight can protect sleep, response speed, and sales that would otherwise go cold by morning.

The risk is the opposite. A bot that guesses wrong, pushes too hard, or hides that it is a bot can damage trust in a single chat. Speed is only valuable when the answer is right.

A Buying Checklist Before You Add Chat Agents

Do not sign a contract because a round got funded. Run a short, structured pilot first, and ask these questions:

Which chat apps do your customers actually use, and does the vendor support them?

Can a human take over a conversation instantly when the agent gets stuck?

How does the tool prove that a sale came from a chat, and can you audit it?

Who owns your customer data if you leave?

Pay special attention to handoffs and disclosure. Regulators are already looking at automated support, as the debate over AI customer service rules shows. Meanwhile, if you are new to the channel, start by using WhatsApp with a small group of customers and measure replies before you automate anything.

What to Watch as the Category Heats Up

Expect more chat platforms to promise end-to-end selling. Official channels matter here, so review the WhatsApp Business Platform rules before you build around any vendor, since access policies can change.

Also watch whether Omnichat’s customers repeat its numbers publicly. Independent proof is the difference between a good story and a good tool.

Conversational Commerce Questions Founders Ask

What is conversational commerce?

It is selling and supporting customers through messaging and chat apps instead of only through websites or email.

Do I need an AI agent to start?

No. Begin with simple, human-run chats, learn what customers ask, and automate the repetitive parts later.

Is a funded vendor automatically safe?

No. Funding shows investor interest, not product fit for your business. Pilot first and keep your data portable.

Chat is where many of your customers already are. The founders who win will be the ones who treat it as a relationship first and a sales channel second.