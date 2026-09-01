Corporate Transparency Act: BOI Reporting Is Now Over

The reporting mandate that rattled millions of small business owners is finished, and the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council confirmed the Corporate Transparency Act rollback in a statement on August 24. Treasury and FinCEN finalized a rule that exempts US companies and US persons from Beneficial Ownership Information reporting. The rule was announced August 11 and took effect August 14.

If you formed an LLC or corporation in the last few years, this was probably sitting on your compliance list with a penalty attached. That line item is now gone. Founders who spent 2024 and 2025 tracking filing deadlines can redirect that attention toward things that actually grow revenue, much as they did when the SBA size standards proposal reshaped who qualifies as small.

What the Corporate Transparency Act Rule Actually Changed

Under the original framework, most US companies had to report identifying details about their beneficial owners to FinCEN. Noncompliance carried steep penalties, which is why so many owners rushed to file even when the requirements confused them. The final rule removes that obligation for domestic companies and domestic individuals under current regulations.

The Treasury Department announcement is the official record, so bookmark it rather than relying on secondhand summaries. Compliance questions tend to resurface at tax time, and having the primary document saves an expensive call to your attorney later.

SBE Council President and CEO Karen Kerrigan described the outcome as “a solid victory for America’s small businesses,” crediting Treasury for responding to owner concerns. Her group had opposed the mandate from the start on burden and privacy grounds.

Corporate Transparency Act reporting timeline Date What happened Aug. 11, 2026 Final rule announced by Treasury and FinCEN Aug. 14, 2026 Rule takes effect, exempting US companies and persons Ongoing FinCEN to delete data on individuals believed to be US persons Pending H.R. 425 and S. 100 would repeal the statute itself

Why the Data Deletion Commitment Matters

Plenty of owners already filed. FinCEN has now confirmed it will delete information from its BOI database about individuals it reasonably believes are US persons, which addresses the second complaint owners raised after the paperwork burden itself.

Think about what was in those filings. Names, dates of birth, addresses, and identification documents for the people who own your company, all sitting in a federal database built for a program that has since been rolled back. Removing that data reduces a real exposure surface.

Kerrigan argued that owners who complied should not have sensitive personal details sitting indefinitely in a government system tied to a mandate Treasury has now set aside. That framing resonates with founders who already treat data minimization as a security practice rather than a legal one.

A Regulation Is Not the Same as a Repeal

Here is the part that deserves your attention. Treasury changed the regulation, but Congress has not changed the underlying law. The Corporate Transparency Act remains on the books, so a future administration could write a new rule and revive some version of the reporting regime.

SBE Council is backing the Repealing Big Brother Overreach Act, introduced as H.R. 425 by Representative Warren Davidson of Ohio and S. 100 by Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. Those bills would repeal the statute outright. Until something like that passes, the relief you are enjoying rests on an administrative decision.

There is also a constitutional challenge in motion. SBE Council joined a business coalition letter in May 2026 urging federal support for Supreme Court review of the law.

What Founders Should Do This Month

Start by removing BOI filing reminders from your compliance calendar, then note why you removed them. Documenting the reason protects you if a bookkeeper or new operations hire finds the old checklist and panics.

Next, ask your registered agent or formation service whether they are still charging you for BOI filing support. Several providers bundled that service into annual packages during the mandate years. That fee is now buying nothing.

Finally, use the freed-up attention on a control that still protects you. Ownership records, operating agreements, and business insurance for startups all matter more to a growing company than a filing that no longer exists. Capital access questions deserve the same review, especially if you are weighing an SBA 7a loan this year.

Corporate Transparency Act Questions Owners Are Asking

Do I still need to file a BOI report?

Not if your company and its owners are domestic. The final rule exempts US companies and US persons under current regulations.

What happens to the report I already filed?

FinCEN has committed to deleting information about individuals it reasonably believes are US persons. No action is required from you.

Could the requirement come back?

Yes. The statute has not been repealed, so a future administration could pursue a new rule. Permanent certainty would require Congress to act.

Does this affect foreign-owned entities?

The exemption is written around US companies and US persons, so cross-border ownership structures should be reviewed with counsel.