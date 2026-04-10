Costco Plans Mission Viejo Gas Station

Costco is moving ahead with its first stand-alone gas station in Mission Viejo, California, signaling a larger push into fuel sales across the region and sparking interest among drivers looking for lower prices. The membership-only site, planned with 40 pumps, adds a major fuel option in Orange County. A second location is reportedly set for 2027, suggesting a multi-year build-out.

What’s Planned

The project features a large-format fuel facility designed to serve high traffic and quick turnarounds. The station will be available to Costco members only, following the company’s national fuel policy. While the company has long offered gas at many warehouse sites, this plan marks a stand-alone format for Mission Viejo, without a connected store.

“Costco plans its first stand-alone gas station in Mission Viejo, California, with 40 pumps for members only and a second site reportedly planned for 2027.”

Location: Mission Viejo, Orange County

Format: Stand-alone fuel station

Capacity: 40 pumps

Access: Members only

Timeline: Second site reported for 2027

Why It Matters

Costco fuel stations draw steady lines thanks to prices that are often lower than nearby competitors. Members cite savings as a key reason to fill up at Costco, even when lines are long. Local drivers in Mission Viejo could see a new pricing benchmark once the station opens. Competing stations may adjust prices to keep customers from shifting loyalty.

The move also hints at long-term investment in Southern California. A second site planned for 2027 points to expected demand growth, high membership density, or both. It also reflects Costco’s strategy to place fuel stations at high-traffic corridors, where membership penetration is strong.

Local Process and Community Questions

A fuel station of this size typically triggers a detailed city review. Local officials often evaluate traffic flow, fueling capacity, safety, lighting, and emissions. Environmental review can include air quality and potential spills. If the site is near homes, noise and hours of operation frequently become part of the discussion.

Some residents may welcome lower prices and more choice. Others may worry about more cars queuing on major roads. Traffic engineering plans and mitigation measures—such as dedicated turn lanes or on-site queuing—are likely to shape the final design.

Market Impact in Orange County

Orange County already has intense competition among branded and independent fuel retailers. Costco’s entry with 40 pumps could shift volumes from nearby stations during peak times. Operators that rely on convenience store sales might feel pressure if drivers change habits to fill up at the new site and skip in-store purchases elsewhere.

For members, savings can add up across a year. Even modest per-gallon discounts multiplied by frequent commutes can offset membership costs. For nonmembers, the effect could still be felt if nearby stations lower prices to stay competitive.

What to Watch Next

Key milestones will include planning approvals, construction timing, and any conditions placed by the city. Neighbors will look for details on queue management, lighting, and operating hours. Drivers will watch for opening dates and whether the station offers diesel or premium-only lanes, which can shape traffic patterns.

The mention of a second site for 2027 raises more questions: where it will be located, whether it will follow the stand-alone model, and how the two sites might balance demand. If both move forward, Costco could become a stronger force in regional fuel pricing.

For now, the plan signals a clear move: a large, members-only station is coming to Mission Viejo. If approvals proceed on schedule, local drivers could soon have a new option that may influence prices and traffic. The follow-on site expected in 2027 will show whether this is a single expansion or the start of a broader regional build.