More than a third of Americans live with chronic health conditions. MP Integrative Health, led by Megan Pennington, stands out for combining science with personalized care to help people manage ongoing symptoms.

A More Comprehensive Path to Healing

The Foundational Healing Reset is MP Integrative Health’s most popular program. It helps people with ongoing symptoms by closely analyzing their immune system. The program uses a special lab test and clear steps to find and manage the causes of inflammation.

Most tests only show part of what’s happening and can miss details behind ongoing symptoms. MP Integrative Health examines how cells behave at the source of inflammation.

“Studies show immune system reactions are important events that can lead to health problems,” Pennington explains. “The main concern is if the body has an inflammatory response, not just if certain blood markers are higher.”

Case studies report that people see 50-80% improvement in their symptoms within two weeks. Many clients say they feel better from headaches, digestive problems, chronic pain, fatigue, and autoimmune flare-ups soon after starting the program.

Personalized Care Enhanced by Digital Tracking

The company combines expert guidance with digital tools. Clients’ food and symptom data are tracked over time, so practitioners can adjust their advice as needs change.

“Our special approach makes confusing lab data easy to understand and use,” Pennington says. “This gives clients and practitioners confidence that set programs cannot match.”

Over 1,000 people have used this approach, and many report better symptom control, improved quality of life, and high satisfaction. The company has steady five-star ratings on major review sites. Their use of scientific testing, data tracking, and personalized care has made MP Integrative Health a trusted name in managing chronic symptoms.

A Shifting Perspective in Integrative Medicine

Pennington’s work fits with new trends in integrative and preventive medicine. Traditional healthcare often overlooks root-cause testing and mind-body methods, so patients end up managing symptoms instead of fixing the real problems.

Recent studies show that long-term inflammation, often caused by food and the environment, is a key factor in autoimmune diseases, gut issues, heart problems, metabolism troubles, and mental health. More doctors and researchers are now looking for ways to spot and lower inflammation throughout the body.

Doctors discussed this shift at major conferences: “By looking for the main causes, integrative care finds and solves what drives harmful inflammation.”

Education and Patient Support

Pennington trains other practitioners to use advanced tests with care and only within structured programs.

“These tests should not be used alone,” she says. “To use them safely and well, practitioners need training in making and following treatment plans.”

This approach sets MP Integrative Health apart from companies that sell tests directly to consumers without expert help. The company acts as a full support system, not just a lab, and puts safety and good results first.

MP Integrative Health keeps improving its programs, adding new digital tools, and making services easier to access for all clients. These changes show a shift in how chronic conditions are managed, focusing on personalized, science-based care for lasting health.

