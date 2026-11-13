Creative director Eric Corro: from hand-painted signs in El Tigre to the trade show floors of Orlando and Las Vegas

Trained among plotters and vinyl in Venezuela and based in Miami since 2017, creative director and entrepreneur Eric Corro has taken his work to some of the most important graphics industry shows in the United States, driven by his collaboration with Mimaki.

In El Tigre, signs were painted by hand. Eric Corro grew up in that city in Venezuela’s eastern Anzoátegui state, where lettering a storefront was still a matter of brushes, patience and a steady hand.

That is why a visit to Graphtec 2000 in Caracas, when he was 17, hit him so hard. At the Centro Internacional de Exposiciones, next to the Universidad Metropolitana, he saw cutting plotters, printing equipment and rolls of vinyl for the first time. Corro has said the fair blew his mind, that it was where he understood the graphic world was much bigger than anything he knew, and he points to it as the place where the spark was born.

A plotter of his own

He was already taking small jobs by then, business cards and flyers, the kind of work that pays little and teaches a lot. Shortly after the fair, he bought his first cutting plotter. Modest as it was, that purchase set the course for more than 25 years of work in brand development, visual identity, and the production of physical installations.

The next leap meant a new country.

Eric Corro arrived in Miami in November 2017. He spent the first stretch working for other companies. When the chance to go out on his own came, he started in the living room of his house in Doral, with a single Mimaki print-and-cut machine. About three months later he was moving into his first warehouse, roughly 1,000 square feet.

From a living room to major brands

What started in that room is now Bold Project US, the company he founded and leads as creative director. Its portfolio includes projects associated with brands such as Aston Martin, Netflix, Amazon, Twitch, Johnnie Walker, Tequila Flecha Azul and the Rolling Loud festival, as well as King Salman International Airport in Saudi Arabia. Alongside that, he has shaped the identity and positioning of more than 100 emerging brands in the United States, several of which are now established in the market, and his company creates direct and indirect jobs in the sector.

Over time he stopped seeing projects as simple signs and became involved in the concept, the materials, the lighting, the movement and the brand experience as a whole. That evolution, in his words, led him “naturally into creative direction.” In parallel, through a digital channel, he shares educational content with entrepreneurs, industry professionals and creatives in the U.S. and Latin America.

Mimaki, Orlando and Las Vegas

Within the industry, Eric Corro has developed professional relationships, collaborations and ties with companies such as 3M and Grimco. None of those connections, however, has weighed as heavily on his path as the one he built with Mimaki, the Japanese maker of printers and cutting equipment.

It began when the brand’s team discovered what he was doing in his shop: equipment designed for graphic printing put to work on illuminated, dimensional and even kinetic signs. They came to Miami to see it up close and invited him to create an exhibition piece for ISA Sign Expo 2024, the International Sign Association’s annual show, held that year in Orlando. There he presented “Life Is Like Music” and demonstrated his technique to the event’s professional audience.

The relationship did not end with one commission.

In 2025 Mimaki turned to him again, this time with total creative freedom, for a work celebrating its 50 years worldwide and 25 in North America. The piece was first exhibited at ISA Sign Expo 2025, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, and months later traveled to Orlando for PRINTING United Expo 2025, held October 22 to 24 at the Orange County Convention Center and billed as the most comprehensive event in the printing industry. That made three showings in two years, at two of the sector’s most significant gatherings in the United States.

“For me, that moment confirmed that I could fuse two worlds, printing and sign fabrication, and turn them into my own way of doing creative direction,” Corro has said of that period.

The other side of the table

That path now adds a different chapter. Eric Corro was selected as a member of the Grand Jury of the MUSE Creative Awards, the international program organized by the International Awards Associate, and has already begun evaluating the first entries assigned to him.