Customer Research Gets an AI Stand-In for Your Buyers

Knowing what your buyers think has always cost weeks. Gather introduced company-specific customer simulations on Tuesday, built from interviews that an AI moderator conducts with actual human participants, and it is pitching customer research as something you query in minutes rather than commission in quarters.

The company says it has grown tenfold in eight months and now works with more than 50 businesses across B2B SaaS, retail, packaged goods and quick-service restaurants. For a marketing team of two or three, the interesting part is not the growth number. It is the premise that you no longer have to choose between guessing and waiting.

How the simulation is built

Real interviews come first. The moderators can draw on a participant pool numbering in the millions, running conversations that mix fixed questions with follow-ups so they get past the first answer to the reasoning underneath it.

Those conversations feed a model of your specific buyers, covering what they need, how they decide and how they react to your messaging against the alternatives. Underneath sits a corpus the company owns outright, six figures’ worth of past interviews, and your existing customer data layers onto that.

When you ask something the simulation cannot answer well, it goes and runs more interviews on its own, then folds the findings back in. Co-founder and CEO Mayank Mehta describes the goal as making research invisible so the decision stays in front.

Where the answers show up

Teams reach the simulation through Emma, an AI teammate that lives in Slack. That placement is deliberate, and it is the part most likely to change behavior.

Research tools usually fail on adoption rather than accuracy. A dashboard nobody opens produces nothing. A question you can type into the channel where the campaign is already being argued about gets asked.

Gather bundles three things: the moderated research itself, the simulation you query, and content generated from what the evidence actually says. Marketing leadership is the first buyer. Product, sales and customer success get named as adjacent homes for the same simulation.

Why growth teams should pay attention

Most small brands skip research entirely. It is expensive, slow, and by the time results arrive the campaign has shipped.

So teams substitute instinct. Sometimes instinct is right, and the founder who has taken 200 sales calls genuinely knows the buyer. Often it is a year stale, or it reflects the loudest customers rather than the typical one.

Testing three subject lines against a modeled audience before spending on paid distribution is a different economic proposition than a $30,000 study. It does not replace talking to people, and the strongest teams still run customer interviews directly. It lowers the cost of the questions you would otherwise never bother to ask.

The honest limitations

A simulation is a model, and models inherit whatever bias sits in the sample.

If the interview pool skews toward people willing to take paid research calls, the output skews with it. Vendor-reported growth figures and customer counts are also marketing claims until someone independent checks them.

There is a deeper risk too. A tool that answers instantly invites you to stop questioning the answer. Decades of research on this, including the work behind the jobs-to-be-done framework in Harvard Business Review, keeps landing on the same point: the value comes from understanding the situation a customer is in, not from collecting more opinions faster.

How to use this without a budget

You can borrow the method whether or not you buy anything.

Write down what you currently believe about your buyer, then date it.

Run five real conversations a month and log the phrases people actually use.

Test messaging against that language before you put money behind it.

Revisit the beliefs quarterly, because positioning decays quietly.

That habit is most of the value for a team under ten people. If you are still shaping the offer rather than scaling it, start by learning to validate your business idea before layering tooling on top of an unclear proposition.

What to watch through 2027

Expect the big research platforms to ship something similar within a year, because the underlying capability is not exotic and the distribution advantage belongs to incumbents.

The question that decides whether any of it is useful is verification. Can a buyer see which real interviews support a given answer, and how recent they are? Vendors that expose the evidence will earn trust. Vendors that hand over a confident paragraph with no trail will produce expensive mistakes, and marketing teams already know how that story ends after a few seasons of founder led marketing against a flood of generated content.

Ask for the receipts before you move budget.

Can AI replace talking to real customers?

No. It can reduce how often you need a full study, but direct conversations still surface the surprises a model has never seen.

What does customer research cost a small brand?

Traditional studies often run five figures. Running your own structured interviews costs time and an incentive budget, which is why most small teams start there.

How often should positioning be retested?

At least quarterly, and immediately after any pricing change, new competitor entry or shift in who is actually buying.