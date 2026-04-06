Debt Isn’t Generous, It’s Dangerous Family Finance

Families want to help. I get it. The urge to step in, spend money, and solve a loved one’s problem is powerful. But using debt to do it is a trap. After listening to a caller ask about financing an on-property apartment for his daughter and son-in-law, I came away with a firm view: financing generosity with risk is not generosity. Rather, it’s recklessness.

The caller considered a HELOC or a loan against a paid-off car to fund a build, even though he had cash. The goal sounded kind, even smart on paper: provide a temporary home, collect some rent, add an asset to the property. But the Ramsey team’s advice, echoing Dave Ramsey’s no-nonsense playbook, is to cut through the fog. Debt tied to your house or car to fund family help is a bad plan.

The Core Argument

The show made one point clear: risking your home or car to help family puts everyone in danger. George Kamel said it plain and simple:

“There’s all cons.”

He pressed further on the urgency, asking why an ordinary rental wouldn’t work. That question revealed the heart of the issue. The kids work in ministry and don’t have enough income. Compassion is good, but debt is not the cure.

“There’s just too much risk here. If you want to bless them with a one-time gift, you can do that … help them actually become independent long term.”

I agree. Help that creates dependency isn’t help. It delays the hard choices that build stability.

What This Call Revealed

The caller floated two options: a HELOC around $50,000 or a loan against a vehicle for about $40,000. He also had cash but didn’t want to drain it. On the surface, the build seemed like an “investment.” But the math and the morals don’t line up when collateral is on the line.

“If you have to put your home up and your vehicle up for collateral and you’re still paying off a mortgage yourself, you simply can’t afford to do so.”

That’s not stingy. That’s responsible. The idea that the unit becomes an “asset” is a rationalization if it requires dangerous leverage. If paying cash would leave you anxious and cash-poor, the answer is no. The Ramsey team urged a gut check many of us need:

“If it hurts to part with that much cash because you’ll be cash poor, then it’s also a bad idea.”

Smarter Ways To Help Without Sinking Yourself

You can support family while protecting your future. It starts with clarity and boundaries.

Offer a one-time gift that does not risk your home or car.

Set a clear timeline and expectations for independence.

Encourage a second job or bivocational work to raise income.

Help them create a written budget and payoff plan.

Recommend a normal rental to practice real-world costs now.

These steps honor both compassion and stewardship. They also reduce the chance of resentment later. If things go south, a HELOC puts the parent’s roof at risk. A car loan can take a vehicle off the driveway. That is not a gift anyone wants to give.

Addressing Common Pushbacks

“But the apartment will pay for itself with rent.” Maybe. Maybe not. Builds run over budget. Tenants leave. Family rent goes unpaid. And debt payments never miss a month.

“I’d rather lose a car than a house.” You might lose either if income dips and debt piles up. Risk is risk. Don’t invite it.

“It’s for ministry.” Serving others doesn’t remove math. If ministry pay is low, the couple needs a plan that matches reality. Bivocational work is common and wise.

The Bottom Line

Generosity should not be financed. It should fit within your budget, not hang over your head. The Ramsey team closed with strong clarity:

“We would not do this … It just makes you a person who is a financially responsible adult.”

My take is simple: if you can write the check without risking your stability, do it. If you can’t, help them build a plan, not an addition. That’s real love.

Start with a budget, talk about income, and set dates. Push for independence, not codependence. Your future, and theirs, will be safer for it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s a safer alternative to a HELOC for helping family?

Give a one-time gift you can afford in cash, or provide short-term rent support with clear boundaries and a set end date, with no collateral, no payments.

Q: How can I support adult children without creating dependency?

Tie help to a written plan: a budget, extra income targets, and a move-out timeline. Review progress monthly and end support if goals aren’t met.

Q: Does building a rental unit make sense if I plan to rent it later?

Only if you can pay cash, keep a healthy emergency fund, and the numbers work without family subsidizing the project. Debt turns a plan into a gamble.

Q: What if my kids work in ministry and can’t cover rent?

Encourage bivocational work, careful budgeting, and modest housing. Many in ministry hold a second job to keep finances stable while they serve.