Daniil Goldman Builds Bars That Tell Stories

How the hospitality entrepreneur has honed the craft of immersing guests in ambiance, mood, and originality in a bar-going experience.

Bars are a dime a dozen. In a metropolitan area, you can find a bar on practically any street corner, and most are the same. Rather than trying to stand out, many run-of-the-mill bars aim to feel like any other bar you’ve been to, blending into the generic consensus of what a bar should be.

From Daniil Goldman’s perspective, acquiescing to that conformity defeats the bar’s entire purpose. A bar is supposed to be exciting; somewhere that offers an escape for patrons and truly leaves a lasting impression. As such, Goldman believes that a memorable bar needs more than a strong drinks program. It needs a point of view.





For the past decade-plus, Goldman has built a career helping create a series of distinctive hospitality concepts, including Moscow’s Mitzva Bar, the jazz-inspired The Bix, Zionist, and projects in Tel Aviv and New York. While these venues share a central idea, they differ wildly in aesthetic and approach. Each is its own creation, completely distinct from the others, yet all aim for the same Goldman goal: a bar can function as a cultural and social space, not merely a place to order a drink.

The Inspiration Behind the Innovation

Goldman got into the hospitality industry in a highly unusual way. He studied marketing and began his career in corporate marketing, but he grew increasingly disillusioned with the path he had chosen. He wanted to get into marketing to pursue creative solutions to age-old problems, but he found many in the field reluctant even to give him a chance, let alone embrace such bold ideas.

But where the corporate world stifled Goldman’s creative flourishes, restaurants and bars seemed keen to embrace some of his wilder ideas, especially if they brought in increased amounts of business. So he moved into the hospitality industry and quickly got an unforgiving education in operations, finance, customer behavior, and risk.

By 24, Goldman had already participated in three hospitality ventures that didn’t succeed as planned. Instead of leaving the industry, he took on an even less conventional project: a Jewish cocktail bar in a basement in central Moscow. That project became Mitzva Bar.

Reinventing Mitzva

Mitzva was an unusual premise from the start. Rather than treating Jewish culture as a decorative theme, Goldman and his team wove cultural references into the venue’s food, cocktails, atmosphere, language, humor, and visual identity. No one involved wanted the place to feel kitschy or as if it was turning an entire culture into little more than surface-level decoration. Instead, the location aimed to feel tailor-made and bespoke, honoring the culture in a whole new way.

Despite the brazen originality of such an effort, the business initially struggled. Its first version was operationally complex, and early enthusiasm did not immediately translate into a sustainable model. Goldman responded by reconsidering how the venue functioned.

Mitzva stopped serving straight spirits for about a year and a half to reinforce its identity as a cocktail bar rather than a restaurant that happened to serve drinks. Mitzva replaced low seating with higher seating to use the room better. The kitchen and menu were simplified and repositioned around Middle Eastern influences, and the marketing strategy was refined. It was an arduous process that required patience and diligence, but ultimately, these changes helped Mitzva move from an uncertain opening period toward a more stable, recognizable identity.

Lessons Learned

For Goldman, the Mitzva experience became a lesson in meaningful compromise without losing the substance of a creative vision. For the bar to succeed, he had to learn how to preserve a concept’s personality while changing the parts that kept it from working commercially.

Mitzva remained culturally specific, but its format became more accessible to guests who might never otherwise enter a Jewish religious or cultural institution. The result was not simply a venue about Jewish tradition. It was an attempt to present that tradition through a contemporary hospitality experience designed for a younger, largely secular, and culturally diverse audience.

Different Concepts, Different Audiences

Goldman continued to develop bespoke, creative-driven projects afterward, but was keen to tackle different ideas. He didn’t want to reproduce Mitzva in different locations; he wanted to create distinctly different experiences for different audiences worldwide.

His next effort was The Bix. This bar took on a completely different cultural identity, inspired by jazz and the atmosphere of American cities such as New York and Chicago. The Bix combined live music, cocktails, food, and an intimate environment. The venue subsequently received recognition from hospitality and entertainment organizations, including Where To Eat Moscow and the Inshaker Bar Awards.

In Tel Aviv, Chaseria offered another variation: a bar centered on a contemporary take on the traditional Israeli chaser and the social culture around it. Together, these projects illustrate Goldman’s broader approach. He does not treat a successful hospitality concept as a template to be copied. Instead, he starts with a cultural or emotional idea and develops a format around the intended audience, location, economics, and purpose of the venue.

“I would like to believe that each new project is more professional than the one before it,” Goldman says.

Culture as Part of Hospitality

Restaurants and bars regularly borrow cultural symbols, but Goldman is interested in what happens when culture becomes part of the complete guest experience. At Mitzva, Jewish identity was reflected not only in the food but also in the cocktails, design, narratives, events, and tone of the venue. At The Bix, music wasn’t background decoration; it was central to the venue’s existence.

This approach requires balance. A concept must be recognizable without becoming theatrical or superficial. It should respect its cultural source while remaining understandable to guests who do not already know the traditions behind it.

“I am proud of my Jewish identity,” Goldman explains, “and I am grateful to be able to share it with guests through the places I create.”

For Goldman, hospitality can introduce people to a culture in an informal setting. A guest may arrive for a cocktail, a meal, or a concert and leave with an experience that feels connected to a larger story.

Starting Again in New York

Goldman is now applying his experience in New York, where hospitality economics and expectations differ considerably from those in Moscow or Tel Aviv. His current focus is Eclectic Mobile Cocktail Bar, developed with photographer and mixologist Misha Tkachevsky. The project brings a complete bar experience to private celebrations, weddings, cultural events, and brand activations.

The concept features a custom physical bar, vintage and antique furniture, distinctive glassware, uniforms, and a cocktail menu adaptable to each event.

It can also adjust its scale, visual presentation, and balance of alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks according to the audience and location. The mobile format offers Goldman a practical way to learn the New York market. Instead of starting with a permanent venue and its considerable fixed costs, the business can test products, build customer relationships, and refine operations across different settings.

This flexibility reflects a more balanced approach than Goldman’s early career. While creative instinct remains vital, it is now supported by a stronger focus on labor, purchasing, pricing, operational systems, and financial viability.

“Creativity drives a project forward,” he adds, “but financial discipline is what allows it to survive.”

Building for a New Generation

Goldman sees younger customers changing what people expect from nightlife. For many guests, an elaborate drinks program is no longer sufficient. They also want affordability, authenticity, visual character, community, and a sense of belonging. Some drink less alcohol or prefer low- and no-alcohol choices, while placing greater value on the complete social experience.

This shift requires bars to think beyond beverages. Music, food, design, service, programming, and the reason people gather all become part of the product.

Goldman believes the technical complexity should remain largely behind the scenes. Professionals may rely on batching, house-made ingredients, fermentation, detailed preparation systems, and carefully developed nonalcoholic components. The guest, however, should experience something intuitive.

Eclectic was designed around that idea. Its menu and physical presentation can change with each event, while the operational framework remains controlled and repeatable. The bar itself becomes part of the occasion rather than simply a service station within it.

Looking Ahead

Eclectic is one part of Goldman’s work in New York. With partner Artem Baybuz, he also organizes Vinegret, a series of events developed as a gathering place for members of the city’s Russian-speaking community.

Goldman is also developing ideas for future permanent venues. One is Esther, named after his daughter and envisioned as a continuation of his exploration of contemporary Jewish bar culture. Another is Fats, a jazz-oriented concept being developed with musician Konstantin Gevondyan. Although informed by the experience of The Bix, Fats is intended to respond specifically to New York’s musical and hospitality landscape.

Goldman’s goal going forward is not just to expand the number of bars, but to craft spaces and experiences that resonate with local communities. In an industry where similar food and drink offerings are common, the true distinction often lies in the story a place tells and whether people feel drawn to be part of it.