Dark Patterns Ban: What the EU’s New Rules Mean for Your Site

The European Commission put forward a Digital Fairness Act on Wednesday, a package that would outlaw dark patterns and other online sales tricks across all 27 member states. Officials framed it as the largest overhaul of EU consumer law in two decades, and it comes paired with new enforcement powers for cross-border cases.

Picture a two-person subscription box company in Austin that ships a few hundred orders a month to Germany and France. Its checkout probably runs a countdown timer, a gift wrap upsell that is already ticked, and a cancel option buried three menus deep. Every one of those habits is now in Brussels’ sights, and the company does not need an EU office to feel the impact.

What Brussels Wants to Ban

A draft that Euronews reviewed earlier this week spells out a fixed blacklist of ten design tactics. Because the list treats them as unfair in every case, regulators would not need to show that a particular shopper was harmed. That is a big shift from the current rulebook, which dates back to 2005.

Several items on the list will look familiar to anyone who has run an online store:

Cancel flows that take far more effort than the signup did

Prices or renewal terms tucked away in fine print

Stock or popularity claims that a seller cannot support

Scarcity alerts that keep popping up during checkout

Extra items or quantities that are selected by default

Fake alerts hinting that another person has messaged the user

Additionally, the draft targets drip pricing, which is where required fees only show up on the final screen. In addition, it would let the Commission expand the blacklist later without a fresh vote from lawmakers.

Subscription Businesses Face the Biggest Changes

If you run anything on recurring billing, read this section twice. Under the proposal, a free trial could not slide into a paid plan on its own. Instead, customers would get a heads up first, and renewals would need an active choice rather than a forgotten default.

Further, the draft calls for a clear termination button on online contracts. On top of that, shoppers would gain a right to reach a real customer service employee instead of looping through a bot. That mirrors a debate already underway in the U.S., where New York City has floated similar standards for AI customer service.

For a lean team, the main cost here is engineering time. Still, there is an upside. In my experience, a painless exit also makes the signup feel safer to a cautious buyer.

The Price Tag for Breaking the Rules

Penalties are designed to sting. In large cases that span several countries, companies could be fined as much as 6% of their yearly worldwide turnover under a companion reform to the EU’s enforcement regulation. Companies based outside the bloc would also have to name a legal representative inside it.

The Commission’s own impact assessment frames the tradeoff with three figures:

Commission estimates for the Digital Fairness Act Measure Estimate Consumer losses avoided, 2025 to 2035 €88.4 billion Yearly benefit, including time saved €13.7 billion Yearly recurring cost to business €678 million

In other words, Brussels believes the gain for shoppers dwarfs the compliance bill. Founders may quibble with the math, yet it explains why the proposal has momentum.

Why U.S. Founders Should Pay Attention

It is tempting to file this under European problems. However, plenty of small brands sell to EU customers through Shopify, Etsy, or app stores without much thought. If those sales matter to you, the rules would reach your storefront once they take effect.

Meanwhile, U.S. regulators are moving in the same direction. The Federal Trade Commission published a staff report on dark patterns in 2022, and it has kept up pressure on pricing tactics, including recent orders on personalized pricing. Cleaning up your funnel now protects you on both sides of the Atlantic.

A Quick Audit You Can Run This Week

You do not need a lawyer to get started. Instead, walk through your own funnel as a customer and flag anything that pushes rather than informs.

Time how long it takes to cancel versus sign up.

Uncheck every box that adds cost by default.

Drop any countdown or stock warning you cannot back with real data.

Show the full price, fees included, on the first product page.

Send a reminder email before any trial converts.

Also review your creator partnerships, since the proposal adds disclosure rules for influencers. Recent rulings on deceptive trade practices show that marketing claims draw scrutiny too, not just checkout pages.

What Happens Next in Brussels

Nothing changes overnight. The European Parliament and national governments still have to negotiate the text, and Germany has already argued for amending existing directives instead. Once adopted, the draft says the rules would take effect a year after formal adoption.

That timeline gives small teams a head start. Fixing your checkout now costs far less than rebuilding it under a deadline, and it is the kind of change customers notice for the right reasons.