Dating App Subscription Fatigue: Hinge Tests a Cheaper Plan

Hinge is testing a cheaper subscription tier, TechCrunch reported on November 2, as Match Group shared third-quarter results. The cheaper plan adds extra search filters and custom location boundaries, and the company has not said what it will cost.

Whether or not you run a dating app, the move carries a lesson about subscription pricing. When customers grow tired of paying, a single price stops working. A second, lighter option can keep them in the product and still protect revenue. Here is what the numbers show and how a small company can apply the idea.

What Hinge Is Testing and What It Left Out

The new tier focuses on two features: more filters, and the ability to set custom location boundaries. Both help a user narrow a search, and both are practical rather than flashy. Hinge has not disclosed a price, so the size of the discount remains unknown.

That gap matters. A test with no public price suggests the company is still learning how much users will pay for a lighter bundle. It is also a reminder that tests are exactly that, and a plan could change or never reach everyone.

The Q3 Numbers Behind the Test

Match Group discussed its third-quarter 2026 results on a call on Monday, November 2. Hinge brought in $221 million in direct revenue, up 19% from a year earlier. The app now has 2.3 million paying users, a 23% increase, and monthly active users rose 12%.

Revenue per payer is about $30, which is nearly double what Tinder earns per payer. Meanwhile, the portion of Hinge users who pay is just over half the Tinder figure. Put simply, Hinge earns more from each payer but has fewer of its users paying, so there is room to widen the base.

Tinder tells a different story. Its direct revenue was $480 million, down 2%, and its payers fell 4% to 8.9 million. Chief financial officer Steve Bailey spoke on the call, and the contrast between the two apps explains why a cheaper plan on Hinge looks attractive. You can read the full results on the Match Group investor site.

Why a Cheaper Tier Can Grow Revenue

A lower-priced plan does two jobs. First, it brings in people who would never pay the full price. Second, it gives existing payers a reason to stay when money feels tight, rather than cancel altogether.

The trade-off is cannibalization. If too many customers drop to the cheaper tier, average revenue falls. To prevent that, the cheaper plan has to leave out something the heavy users truly want. Hinge appears to have chosen features that help a search but do not replace the premium experience.

Because Hinge’s revenue per payer is already high, a small drop in that figure could be outweighed by a larger paying base. That is the math behind the test, and it is the same math you can run on your own plans.

Pricing Lessons for Small Subscription Businesses

Start with your payer penetration, not just your price. Count how many users pay and compare it with your active base. If the gap is large, a lighter plan may do more for growth than a promotion.

Then decide what the cheaper plan will leave out. Keep the features that drive the most value in the top tier, and offer convenience features lower down. For a deeper explanation, see how value-based pricing ties price to results rather than cost.

It also helps to examine your own pricing strategy for signs of weakness. Heavy discounting, unclear tiers and confusing upgrades are all warning signs that customers may read as uncertainty.

Finally, test small before you commit. Offer the lighter plan to a slice of new sign-ups, track how many choose it, and measure how many would have taken the full plan anyway. Two or three months of clean data will tell you far more than a guess made in a meeting.

Fairness, Data and the Price You Show

Any test that shows different prices to different users deserves care. Regulators have already started asking questions about pricing based on personal data, as the FTC’s orders to major retailers showed in coverage of personalized pricing.

The safest approach is to make plan differences about features, not about who the customer is. State what each tier includes, keep the terms plain, and avoid charging more for the same product based on private information. That keeps trust intact, which is the scarcest resource for any subscription.

What to Watch in the Months Ahead

Several signals will show whether the experiment works. Look for a published price, a wider rollout, and any change in Hinge’s payer count in the next report. If payers keep growing at double digits while revenue per payer holds near $30, the lighter plan will look like a success.

Also watch Tinder. A falling payer count there suggests that fatigue is real across the category, not just on one app. Founders with subscription products should take that as a prompt to check their own cancellation reasons now, before churn forces the question.