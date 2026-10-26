Deceptive Trade Practices: What Meta’s $25B Ruling Means for Founders

A New Mexico judge told Meta on Wednesday to hand over $25 billion as a penalty, according to Source New Mexico, after a jury decided the company had engaged in deceptive trade practices under state law. A Santa Fe jury had earlier tallied roughly 44 million breaches of the state’s Unfair Practices Act. Meta says it expects to win on appeal.

Running a company is stressful enough without worrying about a legal fight with a tech giant. Still, the logic behind this ruling reaches far beyond one social network. It is the same instinct driving the AI customer service rules now proposed in New York City, and it applies to any business that makes promises to customers.

What the New Mexico court actually decided

Judge Francis Mathew sided with the state after the jury backed it on 31 of 34 counts. The jury concluded that Facebook misled people about several things. These included how much control users had over their data, how hard the company worked against hate speech and misinformation, whether community standards were applied evenly, and how thoroughly it investigated after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The state had asked for as much as $40 billion, so the final figure came in lower. Even so, the judge wrote that the willful, repeated and systematic nature of the conduct justified the top tier of penalties. Interest also builds at 15% a year until the bill is paid.

Key figures from the ruling Item Figure Penalty ordered $25 billion Violations found by the jury About 44 million Counts won by the state 31 of 34 Maximum penalty per violation $5,000 Penalty the state requested Up to $40 billion Annual interest until paid 15%

Why marketing promises now carry legal weight

Notice what this case was about. It did not hinge on a hack or a leak. It turned on statements the company made about privacy, safety and fairness, and on whether the product matched those statements. For a founder, that means every line on your website, onboarding flow and sales deck can become evidence.

Regulators are asking a similar question at the federal level, as our report on the FTC investigation of major AI vendors showed. The core test is simple. Did you do what you said you would do?

The Federal Trade Commission publishes plain-language advertising and marketing guidance that explains how it judges claims. Reading it takes about twenty minutes, which makes it cheap insurance.

How per-violation penalties scale against small companies

The arithmetic is the sobering part. State law allows up to $5,000 per violation, and the jury tallied about 44 million of them. Multiply the two and you land near $220 billion, which is why the judge noted the state could have claimed far more than he awarded.

Your company is smaller, so your exposure is smaller. However, the counting method is identical. If one misleading claim reaches ten thousand customers, a regulator can treat each customer as a separate violation. That scaling logic also fuels mass arbitration claims against consumer brands.

A claims audit you can finish this week

Block two hours with your product lead and whoever writes your marketing copy. Then work through this short checklist:

Collect every public promise about privacy, security, data control, AI use and content moderation.

Test each promise against what the product does today, not what the roadmap says it will do.

Rewrite or remove any claim you cannot prove, and name one owner who approves future claims.

Save dated screenshots and test notes so you can show your work if anyone asks.

Repeat the exercise every quarter. Products change faster than copy, so drift is the most common way honest companies end up with misleading pages.

What to watch as the appeal and new laws unfold

Meta argues that the ruling makes doing business in New Mexico nearly impossible and amounts to a tax on speech. The state’s top lawyer, Raúl Torrez, expects Meta to appeal, so the final number may change. Higher courts will probably test the per-violation method closely.

Meanwhile, Torrez is working with a legislator to overhaul the decades-old Unfair Practices Act in the coming legislative session. Other states may copy the approach. Treat this as an early signal, and tighten your claims before a regulator asks you to.

Quick answers for busy founders

Does this only apply to big tech? No. State consumer protection laws cover companies of every size, although the penalty scales with the number of affected customers.

What is the fastest fix? Remove any claim your team cannot back up with a test, a log or a contract.

Do AI features raise the risk? They can. Any statement about accuracy, safety or human oversight is a promise, so test it and keep the results before you publish the claim.