Demo Day Lessons From PearX’s Latest Startup Class

Investors got a fresh look at early-stage AI this week, as TechCrunch highlighted five startups from the latest PearX demo day. PearX is the accelerator run by Pear VC, and its cohorts are small by design.

Running a company is hard enough without also having to guess what investors want to see. Demo day is where those wants become visible, so it is worth studying even if you never apply. If you are weighing Series A funding lessons of your own, this class offers a useful reference.

What Demo Day Showed Investors

The five companies cover very different ground, yet they share a habit. Each one picked a narrow problem and gave a sharp answer to it. None of them pitched a vague AI platform.

Two of the startups work on the hard, physical end of AI. Speridlabs builds spatial foundation models for robotics and gaming, and its product, Mundus, keeps geometry stable when a scene is edited. Saia is designing an on-device AI chip around flash storage rather than standard memory. It says the design beats Nvidia’s Jetson on capacity by a factor of eight while drawing a quarter of the power, with volume production aimed at 2028.

That focus is a lesson in itself. When a pitch is broad, investors have to do the work of imagining a customer. When it is narrow, they can picture the first ten buyers right away. As a result, narrow pitches tend to feel more fundable, even when the long-term vision is large.

Three Patterns Behind the Five Picks

Step back and the class sorts into three groups. The first group builds core technology, which covers the two companies above. The second group sells a service that people can feel right away, and the third builds a tool for specialists.

In the service group, Ren is a privacy-minded assistant whose data stays on the device, and its voice system is fully automated instead of staffed by human operators. Veros applies AI to trusts and estate planning, so attorneys can work faster, and it already manages $250 million in assets. In the specialist group, Datum indexes past engineering work with AI so teams can locate and recycle earlier parts by shape.

How the five startups group together Group Startups Customer Core technology Speridlabs, Saia Robotics, gaming, device makers Everyday services Ren, Veros Consumers, estate attorneys Specialist tools Datum Design engineers

The pattern is easy to copy. Every company names a clear buyer, and each buyer has a clear pain.

Why PearX Works Differently

Each PearX class tops out at 20 companies, and checks run as high as $2 million apiece. That is a larger check than many accelerators write. In addition, unlike Y Combinator, PearX keeps its companies confidential until demo day, so the reveal lands all at once.

You can learn more about the program on the official PearX page. For founders, the takeaway is that small cohorts mean more attention per company. If you are choosing between programs, ask how many teams share the mentors you will rely on.

Confidentiality also changes the dynamics. Because the cohort stays quiet until demo day, investors see every company at once and compare them side by side. Founders therefore need a story that stands out in a room of strong peers, not just a story that sounds good alone.

How to Prepare for Your Own Demo Day

Start with a one-sentence answer to the question, “Who pays you and why?” Veros can answer that in plain language, and so should you. Investors often decide within a few minutes whether they understand the business.

Next, show proof before you show a roadmap. Even a small number, such as assets managed or pilots signed, makes a pitch feel real. A founder who has already won a prize through a startup competition has practiced exactly this skill.

Here is a short prep list:

Write the pitch in two sentences and test it on someone outside your industry.

Pick one number that proves demand and put it on the first slide.

Rehearse the ask out loud so you can state the amount and the use of funds.

Finally, practice the hard questions. Expect investors to ask about competition, pricing, and what happens if a big company copies you. Saia, for example, compares itself directly with Nvidia’s Jetson, which shows confidence and invites a fair test. Have a calm, factual answer ready for each question.

What to Watch From This Class

Over the coming months, watch which of these startups announce funding rounds. A strong demo day often leads to term sheets within weeks, though nothing here confirms a deal. The more useful signal is which problems investors keep rewarding.

Also keep an eye on exits. As AI companies mature, larger firms look for specialist teams to buy, and a sound acquisition strategy can turn a niche tool into a real outcome. Whatever your stage, build something a bigger company would want to own.