Digital Wellbeing at Work: What Logitech’s New Study Says

Does your tech stack make you feel in charge, or does it make you want to throw your laptop? A new global study from Logitech suggests the answer shapes your mood, your output, and your growth. The company released its first Ctrl Tomorrow Study on October 6, 2026, based on research by Burson.

For founders, this is a growth story hiding inside a wellness story. A frustrated team ships slower, and a frustrated founder makes worse calls. If you have felt the early signs of founder burnout, your tools may be part of the problem.

What the Ctrl Tomorrow Study Found

Fieldwork ran in May and June 2026. Burson polled over 9,400 members of the public in nine countries, plus 1,350 IT decision makers. The margin of error is 1.1 points for the general sample.

The core finding is simple: people who feel in control of technology report getting more out of life. However, very few feel that way. Just one in ten feels fully in charge of the tools they use.

Hardware plays a surprising role. Nearly two in three respondents say they feel most in control when using physical devices, and 42% lean on them more heavily than they did five years ago. In other words, tangible tools still matter in a world of screens and software.

The Control Gap in Numbers

The figures below show how common tech frustration is. They also show that control is a feeling you can improve, not a fixed trait.

Selected findings from the Logitech Ctrl Tomorrow Study Finding Share of respondents Agree that controlling tech helps them get more from life 77% Report frustration, anxiety or anger toward technology 64% Feel helpless, embarrassed or exhausted when tech fails 46% Say tech control led to unexpected accomplishments 52% More reliant on physical devices than five years ago 42% Feel fully in charge of their technology 10%

Read the table as a prompt for your team, not a verdict. If your people mirror the 64% who feel frustrated, you have a hidden cost in lost focus. On the bright side, 52% say feeling in control helped them achieve things they did not expect.

Why Tech Friction Is a Growth Problem

Three in five respondents say tech friction affects their mood after work and their sense of control. That matters because your team carries that mood into tomorrow’s meetings. In addition, 41% say they would put time saved by automation into their own wellbeing and a better work-life balance.

Consider your own customers, too. Every clunky checkout, login, or dashboard you ship creates the same frustration in someone else. Smooth products win loyalty, so digital wellbeing is also a brand strategy. A flexible schedule helps, as shown in this look at running a hybrid office without chaos.

Even gaming shows the point. Among gamers, 81% say it builds real-world confidence, which suggests that mastery of a tool lifts mood. Founders can borrow that idea by giving employees clear wins with their software.

The numbers also hint at a hiring edge. Candidates talk about how it feels to work somewhere, and smooth tools make a great talking point. Therefore, a clean stack can support recruiting as well as retention.

Audit Your Stack Like a Marketer

Marketers test everything, so test your tools. List every app your team touches in a week, then ask each person which one causes the most friction. Cut duplicates, fix the worst offender first, and measure the time you recover.

Next, give people control over how they work. Let them choose their hardware, set notification rules, and automate repeat tasks. A new wave of AI productivity tools can handle routine chores, but only if the team trusts them. Finally, ask for feedback monthly and share what you changed.

Share the results openly. When people see their complaint become a fix, they trust the process and report problems sooner. That feedback loop is cheap, and it compounds like any good growth channel.

Digital Wellbeing FAQ

What is digital wellbeing?

It is the state of having a healthy, intentional relationship with the technology you use. It covers stress, focus, and the sense that your tools work for you.

How can a small team improve it?

Start by removing the single most frustrating tool or process. Small, visible fixes build trust faster than big programs do.

Both answers point to the same habit: listen first, then fix. Founders who ask about tool pain regularly learn about problems while they are still small. That habit costs little and pays off in morale, speed, and retention.

Where the Control Conversation Goes Next

Expect more brands to pitch control, simplicity, and wellbeing as selling points. Opinions on technology also vary by market, with 80% of Chinese respondents believing tech enables their potential versus 55% in the United States. Watch how that gap shapes global product design. Meanwhile, make sure your own tools earn the trust of the people using them.

As a result, wellbeing is turning into a competitive angle. Brands that help customers feel in control will have a story to tell. Teams that give employees the same feeling will keep their best people longer.