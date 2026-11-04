Early Stage Venture Fund Evertrue Closes Oversubscribed $17M Fund I

Yvonne Bajela has closed an oversubscribed $17 million debut fund for Evertrue, TechCrunch reported on November 3, and the early stage venture fund will back startups across the UK and Europe. The target had been about $13 million, so demand ran well ahead of plan.

If you are raising money, this is more than a fund announcement. It shows where new check writers are appearing, who they want to back, and how a first-time manager gets investors to commit. Those details help you decide whom to pitch, and in which order. For a primer on weighing outside money at all, see bootstrap versus venture capital.

What Evertrue Closed and Who Backed It

Fund I came in above its roughly $13 million goal and settled at $17 million. Evertrue focuses on early stage companies in the UK and Europe, and it has already backed seven of them. Bajela plans to reach more than 20 portfolio companies over the next three years.

The average check lands near £350,000. That is a seed-sized cheque, large enough to fund a real runway but small enough that a founder can close it without a long syndicate hunt. Five institutional investors committed to the fund, including the British Business Bank and Basecamp.

Roughly 80% of the limited partners are UK-based, according to the report. In other words, the money is local, and the relationships behind it probably are too.

Why Emerging Managers Are Having a Moment

Evertrue is part of a larger shift. PitchBook data cited in the coverage shows UK emerging managers raised $7.4 billion through September, compared with $6.2 billion across all of 2025. The year is not over, and the total has already passed last year’s.

That matters because emerging managers tend to move differently from large, established firms. They often write earlier checks, take on more risk in unproven categories, and answer to a smaller group of backers. As a result, they are frequently the first professional money a young company meets.

Meanwhile, the pitch from a new manager to its own investors is useful reading for founders. A fund with institutional anchors such as a national development bank signals that its backers trust the strategy. That kind of validation also tells you the fund can reliably deploy capital when you need it.

How to Pitch a Fund That Writes £350K Checks

A fund with a modest average check and a plan for 20 or more companies is building a portfolio, not placing a few giant bets. So lead with traction that shows disciplined spending, not a story that requires a huge round to work. Investors at this size look for proof that a small amount of capital moves a business forward quickly.

Next, match your round to their range. If you need far more than £350,000, you will either need a co-investor or a different lead. If you need far less, consider whether the dilution is worth it. Knowing the typical cheque before you send a deck saves both sides a conversation.

Finally, remember that a younger fund wants its early wins to be visible. A founder who communicates well, hits milestones and shares updates makes the manager look good to the next round of backers. That is a real advantage you can name in the pitch. Investors who understand that dynamic are also thinking about finding a niche in a crowded market, and you should too.

Building Your Investor List Beyond the Big Names

Many founders chase the same short list of famous firms. However, the data above suggests the supply of capital is widening at the smaller end. New funds need deals, and they often respond faster than established ones.

Start by listing funds whose stated stage, region and check size match your round. Then look at who backs those funds, because anchor investors reveal the strategy. A fund backed by a public development bank, for example, may prioritize job creation and regional growth in its picks.

Also check the fund’s vintage. A new fund with fresh capital has a clock running on deployment, while an older one may be nearly done investing. That timing can decide whether your pitch lands now or sits in a queue. If you are comparing rounds, Series A advice from active investors adds useful context on what comes after the seed.

The Cross-Border Question for UK and Europe Founders

Because most of Evertrue’s limited partners sit in the UK, the fund’s culture is likely to be UK-led even as it invests across Europe. Founders in other European markets should ask how the team supports companies outside London, including introductions to customers and later investors.

Similarly, US founders eyeing European expansion can treat a fund like this as a map. A manager that has backed seven companies already has operating notes on hiring, regulation and sales in several countries. A short call with portfolio founders is one of the cheapest forms of market research available.

For further background on how emerging manager fundraising is tracked, PitchBook publishes the data behind many of these figures. Reading it will help you see whether the trend holds into next year.

What to Watch as the Fund Deploys

The next signal is how quickly Evertrue adds to its portfolio. Moving from seven companies to more than 20 in three years implies a steady pace of new deals, which means the team will be actively looking for founders in the coming quarters.

Also watch whether other emerging managers follow with oversubscribed closes. If they do, early stage founders may see more competition among funds for the best deals, which can improve terms. If fundraising cools instead, expect firms to get pickier.

For now, the practical step is simple. Build a list of new and emerging managers in your region, learn their check sizes, and approach them with a clear, capital-efficient plan. Founders who do that early often reach the table before the crowd arrives.