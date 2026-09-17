EB1A Experts Reach 300+ Approvals: Why Tech’s Best Are Leaving Employer-Sponsored Immigration Behind?

The San Francisco-based immigration firm has proven through its tireless work that merit beats waiting. Indian tech professionals are leading an exodus from decade-long green card backlogs and helping clients stand out in a bold new way.

Waiting for an employer-sponsored visa can feel incredibly precarious. While this is undoubtedly a positive thing in the long term, in the short term it can make workers feel shackled to their employer in an uncomfortable and volatile way. The waiting process for an employer-sponsored visa can take many months or even years, which can further complicate citizenship status for those individuals in the interim.

Today, thousands of skilled professionals are caught in employer-sponsored visa queues, to the extent that anyone entering the process could be forced to wait decades to see the fruits of their labor realized. Because of this delay and the friction it creates, many have begun to seek a different path forward, and it is materializing in merit-based immigration routes that prioritize proven impact over sponsorship. In line with this trend, many top-tier professionals have secured approvals through extraordinary ability pathways, reflecting a broader shift toward taking control of their immigration journey through achievement-driven recognition.

San Francisco-based EB1A Experts has reached a significant milestone with over 300+ approvals across EB1A, EB2 NIW, and O1A immigration pathways. The achievement underscores the growing momentum of merit-based immigration, which is increasingly accessible to accomplished professionals beyond traditionally recognized elites such as Nobel laureates or Olympic medalists, now extending to high-impact contributors across technology, research, and innovation.

The Green Card Queue Nobody Talks About

In theory, the immigration process in the US should be simple. It was conceived with good intentions and seems effective enough on paper; if you work, you can earn your visa. However, in practice, the process has become far more convoluted than it was ever meant to be when it was established.

The reality is that many skilled professionals face unprecedented hardships today, many of which stem from a backed-up, overwhelmed, and consistently inefficient visa process. For instance, for Indian technology professionals on H-1B visas, employment-based green card backlogs can stretch for decades, creating prolonged uncertainty about long-term residency.

Building a Better Way Forward

In response to these difficulties, a growing number of accomplished professionals, including data scientists building enterprise AI systems, cybersecurity architects safeguarding critical infrastructure, and innovators advancing life-changing technologies, are turning to extraordinary ability pathways to take greater control of their immigration journey.

Recent data reflects this shift, with filings for extraordinary ability categories rising by nearly 50% in recent years. The trend highlights a clear realization among high-achieving individuals: merit-based pathways exist that recognize their impact and allow them to move forward without employer sponsorship or prolonged wait times.

From Exclusive to Accessible

The EB1A visa has existed for years, originally designed as a unique avenue to immigration status for individuals with especially notable, extraordinary skills. For decades, it has been seen as a category reserved for exceptional individuals globally celebrated for their talents or contributions.

However, that perception is steadily evolving. Today, professionals such as machine learning engineers building systems used by millions, cybersecurity experts protecting Fortune 500 infrastructure, and innovators driving industry-wide change are successfully qualifying under the same criteria.

This shift comes as demand for extraordinary ability pathways rises sharply. Recent data has shown that filings in these categories have increased by nearly 50% in recent years, even as approval rates remain selective at around 67% for EB1A, signaling both growing interest and higher scrutiny. The definition of extraordinary ability itself has not changed, but how professionals demonstrate impact, recognition, and influence has become more structured and evidence-driven.

“Extraordinary professionals often underestimate the value of their own work,” said Raghu Reddy Suram, Founder and CEO of EB1A Experts. “Our role is to help them clearly articulate that impact in a way that resonates with USCIS and reflects the true significance of their contributions.”

Born from 1,800 Hours of Investment and Frustration

EB1A Experts was not conceptualized in a boardroom. Founder and CEO Raghu Reddy Suram built the platform after investing over 1,800 hours preparing his own successful EB1A petition and navigating the process’s complexities, challenges, and nuances firsthand.

That journey shaped a highly specialized approach tailored for technology professionals, including experts in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, data science, and infrastructure engineering. Instead of taking a generalized approach, EB1A Experts focus deeply on domains where measurable impact and innovation are central to qualification.

The EB1A evaluation process itself is rigorous. Applicants must first meet at least three or four of the ten USCIS criteria, followed by a final merits determination assessing overall extraordinary ability. Strong credentials alone are insufficient; success depends on how effectively they are supported by structured, well-documented evidence demonstrating real-world impact and recognition.

How Human and AI Expertise Work Together?

EB1A Experts integrates artificial intelligence to enhance, not replace, human expertise. Experienced strategists guide the overall direction of each case, ensuring that every petition aligns with USCIS expectations and presents a cohesive, compelling narrative. At the same time, its proprietary Turing AI system supports evidence mapping and documentation management, streamlining repetitive tasks and enabling a more organized and data-driven approach to case preparation.

For professionals navigating the process independently, the LevelUp platform extends this capability into a self-service model. It provides AI-powered guidance across the entire journey, from profile evaluation to petition preparation, helping users identify gaps, discover relevant opportunities, generate recommendation letters, and organize documentation effectively.

This hybrid model of AI-enabled precision and human-led strategy contributes to EB1A Experts’ strong outcomes, including an 80–85% EB1A approval rate and a 100% approval rate for O1A petitions – well above national averages.

Beyond Indian Tech: Expanding the Extraordinary

While a significant portion of EB1A Experts’ clients are Indian-origin technology professionals, reflecting both the depth of talent and the realities of H-1B backlogs, the company’s vision is global.

To support this expansion, EB1A Experts is building a network of partnerships with immigration law firms, global mobility providers, technology consulting companies, startup ecosystems, research institutions, and professional associations. The goal is to evolve from a service provider into a long-term strategic partner for high-skilled professionals pursuing merit-based immigration.

As industries such as artificial intelligence, data science, and digital infrastructure continue to reshape the global economy, competition for exceptional talent is intensifying. EB1A Experts aims to help qualified professionals access the US innovation ecosystem based on merit, regardless of employer sponsorship.

The EB2 NIW Alternative and O1A Bridge

Not every accomplished professional immediately qualifies for EB1A. In such cases, the EB2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) offers a strong alternative. This pathway allows individuals to self-petition based on the national importance of their work, particularly in areas such as technology innovation, healthcare advancement, and infrastructure development.

For those earlier in their journey, the O1A visa provides a temporary work authorization pathway. While it requires employer or agent sponsorship, it is often used strategically as a stepping stone toward permanent residency through EB1A or EB2 NIW. Together, these pathways form a structured immigration ecosystem where professionals can progress based on their achievements and impact.

What 300+ Approvals Really Mean?

The milestone of 300+ approvals reflects more than volume; it represents a diverse community of high-impact professionals. These include engineers building globally deployed machine learning systems, cybersecurity experts protecting critical infrastructure, cloud architects enabling large-scale digital transformation, and program managers advancing trending technologies.

What unites them is a shared decision: to move beyond long employer-sponsored queues and pursue immigration pathways that recognize their individual contributions. By strategically presenting their work and demonstrating sustained recognition, they have positioned themselves for success in a highly competitive process.

About EB1A Experts

Founded by EB1A green card holder Raghu Reddy Suram, the firm specializes in extraordinary ability immigration for technology professionals. With 300+ approvals and industry-leading success rates, EB1A Experts combines AI-powered tools with strategic human expertise. Schedule a consultation to explore your eligibility today.