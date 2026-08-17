Ecommerce Shipping Startup ClearJet Raises $25M Series B

by / ⠀Blog News / August 17, 2026
Top view of a shopping cart and bag on a blue background, ideal for retail themes; ecommerce shipping
Image credit: Photo by Pexels

Here is a founder story worth studying. ClearJet just raised a $25 million Series B, led by Edison Partners, to expand a company that flies packages on spare space aboard passenger planes. The Austin startup has now raised $40 million since 2022.

I love this one because it started with a problem the founder lived. Shipping had become his second-biggest cost, and one carrier dropped his account with five days’ notice. So he built the fix himself. That is the kind of origin every founder can learn from.

The Idea: Sell the Empty Seat

ClearJet does not own planes or trucks. Instead, it books unused cargo room on flights that are already crossing the country, then hands parcels to final-mile carriers at the other end. Founder Chris Guggenheim calls the network a super carrier.

Those final-mile handoffs include familiar names like the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and app-based couriers. The model is asset light on purpose. The company says it can cut shipping costs by up to 35% while shaving one to three days off delivery. Its network now spans 95 U.S. airports and connects retailers with major airlines and several delivery providers.

Why the Numbers Work

Profitability is the headline here, not just growth. Guggenheim says revenue more than tripled year over year and the company is approaching nine figures in sales, all while staying in the black.

ClearJet by the numbers (company figures via Crunchbase).
Metric Figure
Series B raised $25M
Total funding since 2022 $40M
Airports in network 95
Packages moved yearly 30M+
Shipping cost savings Up to 35%
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One early retailer cut a seven-day delivery to five and saved $35 million, according to the company. Because ClearJet is not tied to a single airline, it can reroute around bad weather, which keeps promises to customers intact.

The Lesson: Build Light, Solve a Real Cost

I used to tell founders that scale means owning your whole stack. ClearJet flips that idea. Its investor put it plainly, noting that most middle-mile logistics firms went bankrupt by buying too much physical infrastructure.

The moat here is not planes. It is airline relationships, a regulatory license, and software that routes each parcel by cost, speed, and geography. If you are rethinking your own operations, our guide to supply chain automation shows where lean teams are trimming waste.

What Founders Can Copy Today

Start with a cost your customers hate and attack it with what already exists. Guggenheim cold-emailed airline executives until one said yes, so do not wait for a warm intro. Package existing capacity into a better experience, and the margin follows.

Then reinvest in defensibility. ClearJet is building AI agents to handle booking, tracking, and delivery problems, which lowers cost as it grows. Founders raising at this stage can study how others structured a Series B funding round, and our startup operations rules help you decide what to build versus buy.

ClearJet and Ecommerce Shipping: FAQ

How does ClearJet ship packages?

It books unused cargo space on passenger flights, then hands parcels to final-mile carriers, avoiding its own fleet.

How much did ClearJet raise?

The company, according to another key report by Startup Launche Brief, “raised a $25 million Series B led by Edison Partners, bringing total funding to $40 million.”

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What is the founder lesson?

Attack a painful cost with existing capacity, stay asset light, and build defensibility through relationships and software.

The best businesses often start with a bill that makes no sense. ClearJet turned one founder’s shipping headache into a $40 million company, and the playbook, solve a real cost with what already exists, is yours to borrow.

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About The Author

James Weiss leads entrepreneurship and startup-advice coverage at Under30CEO, writing about the decisions, failures, and turning points that shape young founders. He co-founded and exited a direct-to-consumer brand before turning to full-time writing and now splits his time between Under30CEO and angel investing in early-stage startups. James is based in Miami.

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