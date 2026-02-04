ELSS Role Shifts Under New Tax Rules

India’s Equity Linked Savings Schemes are losing their long-held tax edge under the new regime, but experts say they remain useful for long-term wealth building. As the new tax system becomes the default for many taxpayers this year, investors are reassessing how ELSS funds fit into their plans and risk appetite.

The policy change affects millions of salaried individuals who used ELSS to claim deductions under Section 80C. While the tax benefit is now tied to the old regime, fund managers and planners argue the product still appeals to equity investors who want structure and discipline.

Policy Shift and What It Means

The government introduced a simplified tax system in 2020 and made it more attractive in 2023 by lowering rates and increasing the basic exemption. The new regime removes most exemptions and deductions, including the popular Section 80C basket.

“ELSS does not offer tax deductions under the New Tax Regime.”

Under the old regime, investors could claim up to ₹1.5 lakh a year against ELSS, along with options like PPF and life insurance premiums. Under the new regime, the cash-flow benefit from ELSS vanishes, but the product itself remains unchanged: equity exposure with a three-year lock-in.

Old regime: ELSS eligible for Section 80C deduction up to ₹1.5 lakh.

New regime: Lower slab rates, fewer deductions, ELSS not eligible for 80C.

Default choice: New regime now the default; taxpayers can opt into the old system.

Discipline by Design: The Three-Year Lock-In

ELSS funds invest mostly in equities and require investors to stay invested for at least three years, the shortest lock-in among tax-saving products. Advisors say that feature can curb impulsive exits during market swings.

“With a three-year lock-in period, ELSS can help investors overcome emotions such as greed and fear and become more disciplined.”

Behavioral finance research supports this point. Forced holding periods reduce panic selling in down markets and FOMO buying during rallies. For young investors who struggle to stay invested, a lock-in can be a useful nudge.

Returns, Risk, and Realistic Expectations

ELSS performance mirrors equity markets and can swing sharply year to year. Over the past decade, large-cap Indian equity indices have delivered roughly 12–13% annualized returns, though individual funds vary widely.

“However, it still has the potential to deliver strong returns and create wealth.”

Investors should weigh that potential against risk. ELSS carries market risk, sector concentration risk depending on the fund’s style, and timing risk at the end of the lock-in if markets are weak. Gains are taxed as long-term capital gains at 10% beyond the ₹1 lakh annual exemption on equity profits, a rule unchanged by the regime switch.

Who Might Still Choose ELSS

Financial planners point to several groups for whom ELSS can still make sense under the new rules:

Investors who value the lock-in as a tool to stay the course.

Those building an equity core and willing to hold beyond three years.

Taxpayers who continue with the old regime and want the Section 80C benefit.

For households that move to the new regime, the decision tilts to pure investment merit. In that case, ELSS competes with flexi-cap, large-cap, and index funds, without the extra tax carrot. Fund costs, consistency, and risk controls become more important than ever.

What Advisors Are Watching

Distributors expect flows to shift as taxpayers recalibrate. If more people choose the new regime, ELSS may see lower seasonal spikes near the financial-year end. Yet steady SIPs could continue as investors use ELSS for long-term goals and behavior control.

Several trends bear monitoring:

Fund houses repositioning ELSS strategies to emphasize quality and risk management.

Investor migration from ELSS to diversified equity or index funds under the new regime.

Policy updates that may adjust tax treatment or defaults again in future Budgets.

ELSS is evolving from a tax-led purchase to a disciplined equity vehicle. The product no longer stands out on deductions under the default tax system, but its structure can still help investors stick with long-term plans. The key is to set realistic expectations, hold for longer than the lock-in when needed, and choose funds with proven processes. Watch for how flows change this year as taxpayers decide between regimes and fund houses adapt to the new rules.