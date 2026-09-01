Employee Background Check Startup Yardstik Raises $30M

A Minneapolis company that screens workers has raised fresh growth capital, and Yardstik closed a $30 million round led by Harbert Growth Partners on August 27. The financing lifts the total capital to $65 million and funds a push beyond the traditional employee background check into ongoing monitoring.

For founders, the relevant detail is not the round size. It is the assumption underneath it, namely that worker risk does not end on someone’s first day. That reframing has cost implications for any company running contractors, drivers, licensed staff or remote hires, and it lands in the same year AI cybersecurity budgets moved from optional to expected.

The Deal in Brief

Harbert Growth Partners led the Series B. Rally Ventures, MissionOG, Crosslink Capital, Grotech Ventures and Great North Ventures all returned from earlier rounds.

Yardstik reports revenue growth of 149% year over year. The company has not disclosed a valuation. Its own announcement frames the raise around post-hire blind spots and workforce fraud.

Yardstik Series B at a glance Detail Figure Amount raised $30 million Total raised $65 million Lead investor Harbert Growth Partners Revenue growth 149% year over year Headquarters Minneapolis, Minnesota

From One-Time Check to Continuous Monitoring

Yardstik describes what it is building as a workforce trust platform. The pieces include identity verification, screening, fraud detection and continuous monitoring, bundled rather than sold separately.

The roadmap is specific. The company plans to add motor-vehicle reports, exclusion monitoring, and automated alerts that fire when an employee’s license, insurance or certification lapses. Each of those is a check that most companies currently run once, if at all.

That is the wedge. A background check is a transaction. Continuous verification is a subscription, and subscriptions produce the revenue curves growth investors pay for.

Why an Employee Background Check Is Becoming a Subscription

Consider the failure mode the product targets. A driver’s license expires. A contractor’s insurance lapses. A nurse’s certification goes inactive. In each case the person cleared screening months earlier and nothing in the system flags the change.

Remote and contractor-heavy hiring widened that gap considerably. Identity fraud during hiring has become a documented problem for distributed teams, and a one-time verification does little once someone is already inside your systems.

So the category is shifting from a hiring cost to an operating control. Vendors selling into that shift are following the same route other small business technology companies have taken, replacing a discrete purchase with an always-on service.

The Risk Small Teams Actually Carry

Large employers have compliance departments watching credentials. Companies under 50 people usually do not, which means the exposure sits with a founder or an office manager tracking renewal dates in a spreadsheet.

The consequences are not evenly distributed either. In licensed trades, healthcare and transportation, an expired credential can void coverage, trigger a regulatory penalty or kill a client contract outright. Those are not theoretical costs.

Founders should audit which roles carry a credential that can expire, then decide whether a manual reminder is genuinely sufficient. Reviewing your business insurance for startups coverage at the same time is a sensible pairing, because policies often assume controls you may not have.

Signals Worth Tracking Through Year End

Watch pricing first. If continuous monitoring gets bundled into standard screening packages rather than sold as a premium tier, small employers benefit quickly. If it stays a separate upsell, adoption stalls below the enterprise line.

Watch consolidation second. Identity verification, screening and fraud detection have historically been three purchases from three vendors. Investors are now funding companies that want all three, so acquisitions in the category are plausible over the next year.

Finally, watch whether this becomes a customer requirement. Enterprise buyers increasingly ask vendors to prove their workforce is verified. When that question shows up in procurement questionnaires, it stops being optional for the companies selling upstream.

Employee Background Check Questions Founders Ask

How often should credentials be rechecked?

It depends on the role, but any position with an expiring license, certification or insurance requirement should be verified on a schedule rather than once at hire.

Is continuous monitoring legal?

Ongoing screening is permitted in many contexts but is governed by consumer reporting and state employment rules. Consent and disclosure requirements differ, so confirm the specifics with counsel before switching on alerts.

Do small companies really need this?

Small teams in licensed or regulated work carry the most concentrated risk, because they rarely have a compliance function catching lapses. Companies without credentialed roles can reasonably wait.

The takeaway for founders is straightforward. Screening spend is drifting from a one-time hiring line item toward a recurring operating cost, and investors are funding that transition.