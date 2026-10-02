Employee Tender Offer: ElevenLabs Hits $22B Valuation

ElevenLabs, the voice AI company based in New York and London, said on September 30 that a $300 million employee tender offer now values it at $22 billion. Wellington and T. Rowe Price led the transaction. Staff are selling shares they already own, so the company is not issuing any new stock.

The headline number grabs attention, but the structure is the real lesson for anyone building a team. A tender offer lets people cash out part of their equity without waiting for an exit. If you followed our earlier look at ElevenLabs voice agents, this is the people and money side of the same company.

What Happened in the ElevenLabs Tender

The new price doubles the valuation the company carried in February 2026, when it raised $500 million at $11 billion. That means the price per share moved sharply in roughly eight months. Employees who wanted liquidity could sell into that higher number.

This was not the first time the company ran one of these. A smaller tender in September 2025 moved $100 million at a $6.6 billion valuation. The table below puts the three events side by side.

ElevenLabs valuation milestones Date Event Amount Valuation September 2025 Employee tender $100 million $6.6 billion February 2026 Funding round $500 million $11 billion September 30, 2026 Employee tender $300 million $22 billion

Prices like these also shape the wider market for AI startup funding, where a handful of leaders set the benchmark for everyone else.

Why Founders Choose a Tender Over Another Raise

A primary funding round puts cash into the company and dilutes the owners. A tender does the opposite. It puts cash into employees’ pockets and leaves the company’s bank balance alone, which suits a business that does not need more capital but has a team waiting for a payout.

Retention is the second reason. People at fast-growing AI firms get recruiter messages constantly, and unsold shares can feel like a promise with no date attached. Letting them sell a slice now removes one of the biggest reasons to start looking elsewhere.

There is also a signaling effect. When respected institutional investors will buy employee shares at a higher price, recruits and customers take notice. That outside confirmation is hard to buy with marketing.

What a Tender Does to Your Cap Table

Because existing shares change hands, the total share count stays the same. Other holders do not see their percentages shrink the way they would after a new round. Instead, the incoming investors simply take over part of the stake that employees held.

Companies usually set clear rules too, such as who may sell and how much of their holdings they can offer. Those limits keep the process fair and keep the new buyers comfortable.

Tax is the catch your team will ask about first. How a sale is taxed depends on the type of equity and how long it was held, so read the IRS guidance on how stock options are taxed and bring in an accountant before you announce anything.

A Simple Way to Think About Offering Liquidity

You do not need a $22 billion valuation to use this idea. Before you propose a tender at your own company, test it against a short checklist:

Do you have a recent priced round or another credible reference point for the share price?

Is there an outside buyer who wants more exposure to your company?

Will the people who sell still feel invested in what you build next?

Liquidity events also pull on your finance team’s time. For that reason, pair the plan with disciplined cash flow management well before the offer opens.

Tender Offer Questions Founders Ask

What is an employee tender offer?

It is a limited window in which employees, and sometimes early investors, can sell some of their shares to approved buyers. The company organizes it, but the money comes from the buyers.

Does a tender dilute other shareholders?

No, because no new shares are created. Ownership shifts between holders, while the total count stays the same.

Is a tender offer the same as an IPO?

No. An IPO opens the stock to the public market, while a tender is a private transaction that only invited sellers and approved buyers can join.

Signals to Track After the $22 Billion Mark

First, watch whether other fast-growing startups copy the move. If tenders become a standard perk of a hot company, candidates will start asking about them in interviews. As a result, small companies may need an answer ready.

Second, pay attention to how long institutional buyers like Wellington and T. Rowe Price hold these positions. Their patience will tell you how confident the market is in the next stage of the story. Meanwhile, keep an eye on whether staff who sold in 2025 stayed through 2026.

Third, consider your own timeline. Even a seed-stage company can plan for the day early team members ask how they will eventually see a return. Writing down your thinking now, in plain language, makes that conversation far calmer later.

Here is how to think about it. Equity only motivates people when they believe it will become real money someday. A well-timed tender turns that belief into evidence, and that is worth more than any single valuation headline.