Employer Healthcare Costs Push Benefits Budgets to a Breaking Point

Employer healthcare costs are expected to climb about 10% a year through 2027, according to new research from Brown & Brown. The insurance brokerage, based in Daytona Beach, Florida, published the findings Monday after polling nearly 1,000 U.S. companies.

If you run a growing company, this matters well beyond the HR folder. Benefits are a major people expense, so a 10% increase quietly reshapes your hiring budget and your runway math.

Why Finance Now Runs the Benefits Conversation

A year ago, respondents treated savings for the company and savings for workers as nearly equal goals. That balance has tipped. In the newest results, 44% of employers put their own organization’s costs first, well ahead of keeping costs down for staff.

Recruiting has slipped as well. Two years ago, winning and keeping talent led the priority list, yet it now sits in third place. Meanwhile, respondents say their hardest task is holding down spending without making coverage feel worse.

For smaller companies, that shift creates a real opening. Candidates increasingly weigh total pay instead of salary alone. So if large employers trim plans, a clear and generous package could become a sharper recruiting tool for you.

The Savings Tactics Large Employers Are Testing

Brown & Brown also asked which moves companies plan to pursue. The answers lean toward scrutiny rather than simple cuts. In other words, most respondents want to find waste before they reduce coverage.

Share of surveyed employers prioritizing each tactic, Brown & Brown 2027 survey Tactic Share Auditing claims, pharmacy spending, or clinical results 83% Reviewing pharmacy benefit managers with open pricing 83% Investing in better data analysis 83% Rethinking stop-loss coverage 82% Rebidding medical or pharmacy contracts 82%

Notice how closely those numbers cluster. Nearly everyone is reaching for the same operational levers at once. That suggests audits and competitive bids have become standard practice among larger plans, not last resorts.

This pressure is not limited to big companies, either. We recently reported on insurers seeking steep increases in small business health insurance for next year. Consequently, a young company should expect its own renewal to arrive with an uncomfortable number attached.

What Companies Under 200 People Can Borrow

Keep one caveat in mind. Every respondent employs at least 200 people in the U.S., so a 12 person startup will not have the same leverage or claims data. Still, the underlying habits translate well.

Start with the steps that cost little beyond attention:

Request your renewal quote early, ideally 90 days ahead, so you have time to compare.

Ask your broker to explain each line of the increase in plain English.

Price at least one alternative plan, even if you expect to stay put.

Model next year’s premiums inside your cash forecast before you approve new roles.

Structure is worth a second look too. Some companies now use ICHRA health benefits, which replace a group plan with tax-free reimbursements. Very small employers should also check the federal small business health care tax credit, which has limits on headcount and wages.

GLP-1 Coverage Is Becoming a Policy Decision

Weight loss drugs remain one of the most closely watched items in any plan. Among those surveyed, 45% cover GLP-1 medications for that purpose. However, more than 77% of that group attach conditions to the benefit.

Those conditions go further than a standard approval step. Some employers set clinical requirements stricter than FDA guidelines, a route cited by 45%. Another 33% require workers to join a lifestyle or weight management program.

A small team rarely thinks about this until an employee asks. So find out what your current plan does today, and decide your position before that conversation happens. A written, consistent answer is far better than an improvised one.

Wellness Spending Is Surviving the Squeeze

Interestingly, cost pressure has not killed support programs. About 78% of respondents include well-being offerings in their health strategy, and 79% of those employers plan to spend more on them. Likewise, 80% are working to improve access to behavioral health care.

The likely reasoning is financial as much as cultural. Employers often hope healthier teams will file fewer expensive claims, although that payoff is slow and hard to measure. Therefore, founders should treat vendor promises in this category with some skepticism.

You do not need a large program to make progress. Confirm that your plan includes solid mental health coverage, then make sure people actually know how to use it. Awareness is often the cheapest improvement available.

How to Use These Numbers Before Your Renewal

Treat 10% as a planning baseline, not a forecast for your company. Group size, location, and claims history can push your actual increase well above or below that figure. Even so, a baseline beats a blank cell in your budget.

Next, watch how large employers follow through during this open enrollment season and into 2027. If plan cuts spread, job seekers will notice quickly. Founders who budget early will have more room to compete on benefits when it counts.