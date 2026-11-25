More than a third of small businesses had an employee file suit against them during the last year, yet few owners see that risk growing, according to Counterpart’s 2026 Small Business Insights Report, released November 23, 2026. The insurance platform polled 1,005 people who are U.S. executives and business owners and paired the answers with claims data from a book of 30,000-plus policies. The findings put employment practices liability insurance back on the agenda for growing teams.

For founders who just made their first hires, the findings carry a clear financial warning. Employment practices liability insurance may matter more than your confidence suggests. A single lawsuit can erase a year of profit.

The Numbers Behind Employee Lawsuit Risk

Counterpart found that 36% of businesses dealt with an employee suit in the last 12 months. CEO Tanner Hackett added that over half of those cases cost $500,000 or more. Still, only 14% of owners say these lawsuits worry them more than a year ago.

The type of claim is shifting as well. From about January to October 2026, wrongful termination made up around a fifth of employment claims, or 20% to be exact, in Counterpart’s book. Back in 2022, that share was just 4%.

Key figures from Counterpart’s latest owner survey Measure Result Sued by an employee within 12 months 36% Very confident coverage is adequate 72% Carry D&O insurance 2024 had 53%, whereas 2026 had 38% Wrongful termination share of employment claims 4% in 2022, 20% in 2026 Planning on hiring in within upcoming six months 69%

Zogby Analytics ran the online survey in August for Counterpart. Keep in mind that the claims data reflects Counterpart’s own customers, so it may not match national trends exactly.

Confidence Versus Actual Coverage

Here is the gap that should concern any operator. Roughly 72% of people surveyed that are business owners feel very confident their insurance is adequate. Yet officers and directors coverage dropped to 38% of owners this year, which was well below the 53% of owners in 2024.

In practice, many owners may lean on a general liability policy that does not cover employment disputes. Those claims usually need a separate EPLI policy. If you have never checked, assume you could be exposed.

The D&O drop is especially notable for venture-backed startups. Investors and board members often expect that coverage, and some deals require it before closing.

This fits a wider pattern of owners trusting their own firms more than the economy, which also surfaced in a recent small business survey from Gusto.

How AI and Layoffs Feed Legal Exposure

AI is now part of daily operations for over 90% of respondents. About 58% credit it with revenue gains above 10%. However, 30% also report cutting staff by more than 10% in connection with AI adoption.

That second number links directly to legal risk. Every termination, even a fair one, opens the door to a dispute. Owners restructuring around AI should document each decision carefully, a theme in our AI workforce lessons coverage. Before any reduction, ask an employment attorney to review the plan, since a short consult costs far less than defending a claim.

Economic Mood and Hiring Plans

Owners also feel worse about the economy. Just 39% think the economy got better this year, versus 50% in 2025. Another 44% believe conditions declined. Inflation still tops the list of challenges, named by 64%.

Even so, 69% expect to add staff within six months. A year ago, that figure stood at 77%. Tariffs are a smaller headline worry, slipping from 62% to 51%. Yet more owners now report real damage from them, 38% versus 34%. That mix suggests owners are bracing rather than retreating, still chasing growth with less room for error.

Steps to Tighten Your Protection

You do not need a legal department to reduce exposure. A few focused hours this quarter can close the biggest gaps. Start with the items below, then set a yearly reminder to revisit them.

Review current policies. Ask your broker in writing whether employment claims are covered.

Ask your broker in writing whether employment claims are covered. Price an EPLI policy. Get at least two quotes before your next hire starts.

Get at least two quotes before your next hire starts. Revisit D&O coverage. If you have investors or a board, it protects personal assets.

If you have investors or a board, it protects personal assets. Write down your processes. Clear handbooks, regular reviews and consistent exit steps help prevent claims, and small habits add up.

Clear handbooks, regular reviews and consistent exit steps help prevent claims, and small habits add up. Learn the rules. The EEOC small business resources explain federal duties in plain language.

Insurance belongs in your annual plan right next to employer healthcare costs, not buried in a drawer. Review it every time your headcount changes.

Quick Answers on Employment Practices Liability Insurance

What does employment practices liability insurance cover?

It typically covers employee claims such as wrongful termination, discrimination and harassment.

Do solo founders need it?

Usually not until you hire. Buy it before your first employee starts, since disputes can begin during hiring.

How much does EPLI cost for a small team?

Prices vary by state, headcount and claims history, so gather quotes from more than one broker.

Is D&O insurance the same thing?

No. D&O protects leaders from claims about their decisions, while EPLI focuses on employment disputes.