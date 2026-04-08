There is a tempest of misinformation about equity stripping, a process often vilified online as a clandestine method of “hiding assets.” However, the truth is much more serious. When properly done, equity stripping is a legitimate process of legal “balance sheet engineering,” not a nefarious process of hiding assets. This is important because it is a matter of truth versus myth, legitimacy versus illegitimacy, and reality versus fantasy.

Essentially, equity stripping is a process of structuring legitimate obligations so that a company’s balance sheet reflects true economic realities while minimizing risk of creditor claims. When not done properly, any process is suspect. When done properly, using secured promissory notes, perfected security interests, and arms-length, commercially reasonable negotiations, equity stripping is a legitimate process that courts routinely uphold. Experts explain that equity stripping is a legitimate process that reduces paper equity in valuable assets using legitimate, legal, and lawful encumbrances. That is a legitimate process.

However, the misnomer of equity stripping as “hiding” misses the mark on the mechanics as well as the checks in place. The cornerstone of the process is the promissory note, as well as the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) in the United States, which deals with secured transactions. These are traditional concepts in law that establish secured obligations, as well as creditor priorities.

It is important to remember that the court, be it in probate court or bankruptcy court, is not concerned with the “equity” in the situation, per se, but with the documentation of the security interest, as well as its reasonableness. Therefore, the mechanics of the promissory note, as well as the Uniform Commercial Code, are important considerations for those wishing to include equity stripping”in the asset protection strategy.

Distinguishing Myths from Legitimate Secured Planning

Much of the confusion and noise associated with the concept of equity stripping is based on the loose use of the terms “asset hiding” and “fraudulent conveyance.” These terms are well-defined. Fraudulent conveyance refers to the conveyance of an asset with the intent to defraud creditors. This occurs after litigation has been threatened or a claim has been asserted. The courts will void the conveyance. Equity stripping refers to the creation of an obligation prior to the dispute and the consideration for that obligation. This is done with the creation of a promissory note and lien.

A promissory note is the promise to pay based on the existence of a debt, and also acts as the documentation and existence of the same.

The misconception exists because both the secured planning and the fraudulent conveyance have implications for the creditor’s recovery. The legal form, however, is completely different. Equity stripping involves the stacking of protection for debt without leaving the creditor without title. This has to be commercially justifiable and perfected and documented in accordance with the law, and this is typically advised and guided by experienced professionals well before the creditor’s problem ever arises.

UCC, Promissory Notes, and Commercial Reasonableness

The foundation for all secured transactions is the twin pillars of attachment and perfection. For attachment, these transactions require a given value, rights in the collateral, and a security agreement that identifies the collateral. Perfection involves a UCC-1 filing that notifies the world of the interest. Satisfaction of these requirements puts the creditor in a privileged position ahead of unsecured creditors.

The commercial reasonableness of the transaction is important. Courts do not focus solely on the paperwork. They want to know if the transaction has the hallmarks of substance and judgment. For instance, a promissory note that is disproportionate or lacks consideration and valuation may be challenged as a sham. On the other hand, a note that reflects market terms and has supporting collateral and valuation is an indicator of good faith.

There are many forms of equity stripping which involve entities, trusts, and cross-border elements that may be unknown to creditors. However, complexity alone does not invalidate a transaction. Principles are applied to such situations. Where a secured interest is clear, enforceable, and preferred, it is upheld notwithstanding a small amount of unencumbered equity.

Creditor Reaction and the ROI Calculus

Equity stripping also affects the creditor’s return-on-investment calculation. Those affected fight litigations for recovery. The balance sheets reflecting high levels of encumbrance secured by perfected interests indicate significantly reduced recovery. This affects behavior because rational creditors will not fight expensive litigation for low probability recovery. This is where equity stripping becomes legal deterrence.

In any liquidation, secured creditors have higher claims to recovery than unsecured creditors. This is what makes equity stripping effective. A well-designed equity stripping strategy can change the entire mindset of the creditor. Litigating against equity is vastly different when that equity is subject to perfected obligations.

However, time is what makes equity stripping legal or illegal. Creating secured obligations before any litigation is foreseeable is what makes equity stripping defensible and legal. But, creating obligations after the fact is risky and borders on fraud. Moreover, obligations through promissory notes and perfected interests are legal.

This disciplined approach is central to how firms such as Paul Advisory & Legal Group PLLC approach balance-sheet strategy: emphasizing documentation, commercial logic, and proactive planning rather than reactive fixes. Their perspective reflects a broader legal consensus: equity stripping, when executed correctly, is documented secured planning that lawfully reshapes creditor priority and alters the real economics of litigation.

In that light, equity stripping is neither mysterious nor illicit. It is balance-sheet engineering grounded in established law, and its effectiveness lies in structure.