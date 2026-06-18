6 Things Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From a Disney Cruise

Before stepping onto the Disney Treasure, there was skepticism.

Disney fandom had never really been part of the equation, and cruises themselves had never been especially appealing. But after several days onboard, it became clear why Disney Cruise Line continues to outperform expectations — and why the broader cruise industry keeps growing despite economic uncertainty and consumer complaints about travel costs.

The cruise industry is booming. Cruise Market Watch estimates the global cruise industry will generate $72.5 billion in revenue in 2025, up 7.7% from the previous year. Disney itself continues to double down on cruises as a major growth engine, expanding its fleet and reporting record growth in its Experiences segment.

That success becomes easier to understand after experiencing the Disney Treasure firsthand. From the ship’s spotless condition to the way employees treated guests like VIPs, nearly every part of the experience felt intentional. Even family members who are avid cruisers and have sailed on numerous cruise lines called it the best cruise they had ever been on.

For entrepreneurs, the Disney Treasure offers a surprisingly valuable masterclass in customer loyalty, leadership, and brand execution.

1. Great businesses remove friction before customers notice it

One of the most impressive aspects of the Disney Treasure experience was how effortless everything felt. Excursions were organized clearly. Staff proactively answered questions before confusion happened. Dining, activities, and navigation throughout the ship all felt remarkably seamless despite thousands of guests on board.

Most companies wait for customers to complain before fixing operational issues. Disney appears focused on preventing frustration before it ever happens.

That matters because customers rarely remember businesses that simply function. They remember businesses that make life easier. The best customer experiences often come from the problems customers never have to deal with.

2. Customer experience matters more than policy

Throughout the trip, employees consistently prioritized guest satisfaction over rigid rules or processes.

If a guest didn’t enjoy something ordered at dinner, staff members immediately offered alternatives without hesitation, making no one feel uncomfortable for asking. The focus wasn’t on protecting margins or enforcing policy. It was about making sure guests left happy.

That mindset extended throughout the ship.

Whether helping coordinate excursions or solving minor issues throughout the day, employees appeared empowered to make quick decisions rather than pushing customers through unnecessary layers of bureaucracy.

Many companies claim to be customer-centric. Far fewer actually give employees the authority to act that way in real time.

Disney appears to understand that loyalty is often built in small moments — especially when customers feel heard.

3. Leadership shapes culture

One of the clearest takeaways from the Disney Treasure was the visible impact leadership had on the overall experience. From meeting with the captain to interacting with department heads and crew members throughout the ship, there was a noticeable consistency in professionalism, enthusiasm, and pride.

Employees did not simply appear trained. They appeared to be connected to the company’s mission.

Many crew members spend extended periods away from their families while working onboard, which makes the consistency of the service even more impressive. Despite that challenge, employees consistently displayed patience, positivity, and attention to detail.

That level of engagement rarely happens accidentally.

The success of the Disney Treasure appeared directly tied to the standards leadership set for themselves and their teams. Employees seemed to understand the brand they represented and the experience they were responsible for creating.

For founders, that serves as an important reminder: culture almost always flows from the top down.

When leaders operate with passion, accountability, and consistency, employees tend to reflect those same qualities in customer interactions.

4. Employees are the brand

Across departments — from housekeeping to dining services to excursion teams — staff members consistently appeared engaged and motivated to help guests. That consistency reinforced an important business reality: customers often remember people more than products.

Marketing campaigns may attract customers initially, but employee interactions often determine whether customers return. Disney’s ability to create a consistently positive experience across thousands of daily interactions demonstrated the power of investing heavily in employees, training, and culture.

In many ways, the crew members themselves became the brand experience.

5. Premium pricing only works when quality matches it

Disney cruises are expensive. And yet after experiencing the Disney Treasure firsthand, it became easier to understand why customers willingly pay the premium. The quality was visible throughout the experience — from the cleanliness of the ship to the entertainment, food, and service standards. Even small details felt elevated.

That consistency builds trust.

Many businesses want premium pricing without delivering premium experiences. Disney appears to focus obsessively on execution first, which helps justify the higher price point. Consumers are often willing to spend more when the experience consistently exceeds expectations.

6. The goal isn’t satisfaction — it’s advocacy

The most telling sign of Disney’s success may have been the reaction after the cruise ended. Instead of feeling finished with the experience, there was already discussion about returning. That shift matters because the strongest businesses don’t simply create satisfied customers. They create advocates.

Despite periodic criticism over pricing, long lines, or broader debates around the Disney brand, Disney Cruise Line continues expanding aggressively because customers keep coming back.

Disney understands something many businesses overlook: emotional loyalty is far more valuable than transactional loyalty. Customers who feel emotionally connected to a brand don’t just purchase again. They recommend the experience to friends, family, and coworkers. That kind of word-of-mouth marketing is difficult to buy — and incredibly difficult for competitors to replicate.

In a business environment increasingly focused on automation, efficiency, and cost-cutting, the Disney Treasure served as a reminder that people still remember how companies make them feel.

And for entrepreneurs trying to build businesses, customers never want to leave; that may be the most valuable lesson of all.

Image Credit: Hans-Jörg B., Pexels