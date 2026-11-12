Excess Inventory Startup Vessel Raises $5M to Cut Waste

New York startup Vessel launched publicly on November 9 backed by a $5 million seed round, offering brands a way to give surplus goods to charity rather than pay to destroy them. HG Ventures led the deal, with Flex Capital, I2BF Global Ventures, and Ford Street Ventures also investing in the excess inventory platform.

If you run a product brand, unsold stock is a quiet drain on cash and warehouse space. Vessel’s pitch is simple: giving goods away should cost less than shredding them. That turns a common headache into a chance to save money and do some good.

The Hidden Cost of Unsold Stock

Brands overproduce for many reasons, from cautious forecasts to seasonal launches that miss. When items stop selling, disposal often wins because it is easier to arrange than large charitable shipments. Vessel cites an estimate that puts the yearly value of wasted surplus goods at $163 billion.

For a small brand, that waste shows up as storage fees, write-offs, and destruction invoices. Our breakdown of silent profit killers explains how these costs hide in plain sight.

Discounting is not always the answer either. Deep markdowns can train customers to wait for sales and clash with retail partners’ pricing, which is why some brands quietly prefer to make surplus disappear.

How Vessel’s Platform Works

Vessel pairs software with logistics. Its matching system screens possible recipients using data on over 550,000 nonprofits, then arranges shipping and records each delivery. That paperwork matters for compliance and for any tax treatment.

According to the company, eligible clients typically spend 10% or more below what destruction would cost them. Still, results depend on the product, the shipping involved, and whether suitable recipients exist nearby.

Vessel also handles unusual categories. One food and agriculture client turned leftover raw ingredients into over 250,000 soap bars for hygiene efforts across Tanzania, Nepal, and Madagascar.

Early Results by the Numbers

Results Vessel reported from its stealth period (company figures) Metric Reported result Product value distributed Above $83 million People reached Over 5.5 million Goods kept from landfills or incinerators Over 2,000 tons Seed funding raised $5 million

Clients during stealth included Smashbox, part of Estée Lauder, and Sol de Janeiro. In one project, a medical distributor’s surplus of over 16 million syringes went to animal care nonprofits. Keep in mind that these figures describe donated value rather than Vessel’s sales.

What Draws Investors to the Model

Waste reduction used to sound like a nice extra rather than a core budget item. That is changing as brands face pressure from retailers, regulators, and shoppers to show where unsold goods end up. A documented donation trail answers that question better than a disposal receipt.

There is also a coordination angle. Matching thousands of products to the right nonprofit is a messy logistics problem, which is exactly the kind of task software handles well. Vessel is betting that solving the coordination unlocks the savings.

Lessons for Founders Building Around Waste

Vessel’s model works because it targets a cost companies already pay. Selling against an existing budget line is usually easier than convincing buyers to fund something new. If your startup can prove it beats the status quo on price, sales conversations get shorter.

The company also pairs a financial case with a social one. That mix appeals to buyers who must justify spending to a CFO and to shoppers who care about waste. Keep both stories measurable, just as Vessel does with tons diverted and dollars donated.

Finally, Vessel proved demand before raising. Distributing tens of millions of dollars in goods while still quiet gave investors evidence instead of a pitch deck. Early traction like that is the strongest argument a seed-stage founder can bring.

What to Do With Your Own Surplus

Start by tracking aging stock every month so slow movers surface early. Better forecasting shrinks the problem at the source, and our guide to inventory management lays out simple systems.

When items truly will not sell, compare the full cost of destroying, discounting, and donating them. In the United States, some corporations may qualify for an enhanced deduction for inventory given to the ill, the needy, or infants under Section 170(e)(3) of the tax code. Talk with your accountant before assuming you qualify.

Finally, watch broader stock trends. As we reported on rising inventories, crowded shelves can move prices, which affects when donating beats a markdown.

Quick Answers on Inventory Donation

Is donating always cheaper than destroying stock?

No. Shipping distance, product type, and recipient demand all change the math, so get quotes for each option.

Can small brands use services like Vessel?

Possibly. Vessel has not published minimums, so ask about volume requirements before planning around it.

Could donated goods hurt my brand?

They can if products resurface at discount resellers. Ask any partner how it controls resale and tracks final destinations.