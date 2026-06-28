Exosomes, Peptides, Laser: The New Science of Skin Regeneration with Lisa Giffen of Giffen Health

For over a decade, the conversation around looking younger centered on covering up. The discourse was about smoothing a line here, adding volume there, et cetera. However, the most exciting shift in aesthetic medicine isn’t about masking age at all. It’s actually about teaching your skin how to repair and rebuild itself.

That philosophy is the bedrock of Giffen Health, the Los Angeles practice founded by Lisa Giffen, FNP. Specifically three treatments are leading that shift: laser resurfacing, exosomes, and peptide therapy. These work best together, not in isolation.

Giffen is a family nurse practitioner who built her career in aesthetic medicine. She describes her clinic, Giffen Health, as a next-generation aesthetic and wellness practice. Her strategy is a melange of medical aesthetics paired with regenerative health strategies. This is in stark opposition to other practices that treat them as separate concepts. In her model, what happens on the surface of the skin is inseparable from how it functions underneath.

Simply put, the most meaningful results come from how treatments are sequenced together. Treating skin with any one of these alone gives you a benefit.

Here is how Giffen approaches her sequencing. First, the laser creates the renewal and the receptive window. Then, exosomes support and direct the repair while that window is open. Finally, peptides reinforce skin quality and recovery over the longer term.

Giffen favors this regenerative philosophy rather than a quick fix.

The first part of the process is the resurfacing lasers. These lasers provide regulated energy to the skin to create tiny areas of damage for the body to heal from quickly. This tells the skin to jumpstart its natural healing response into high gear. Ultimately this leads to cleaning away weary, damaged tissue and promoting fresh collagen creation in the process, according Giffen.

For this part, the skin is prepared for hours and days following therapy. Circulation increases, repair pathways are activated and the tissue becomes a lot more responsive to everything, stimulating regeneration.

Then the exosomes come into play. These little messengers are vesicles the cells use to talk to each other. They carry growth factors and signals to the surrounding cells telling them what to do and when. Through Giffen’s method, they work to synchronize and amplify the skin’s own restoration process.

Keep in mind, the timing is important. The exosomes are applied after the laser, exactly when it is ready to respond to the treatment. This helps create a more efficient healing process; remember, the exosomes don’t work as well if the window is missed.

Finally, the peptides are introduced. Peptides are short chains of amino acids that serve as signalling molecules in the skin. They help maintain collagen, improve the barrier, and encourage continued repair far after a treatment.

Compared to the laser and exosome phases, which are intense and time sensitive, peptides play a more quiet and continuous role. If used consistently, they help preserve the gains. Specifically, petites help maintain skin resilience to aid in recuperation between treatments and improve quality over months, not just days.

What is new here is not the tools: lasers, exosomes and peptides are each well established in their own right. What is new, however, is the sequence. Giffen treats skin as a connected biological system.

At Giffen Health, that thinking shapes how treatments are planned rather than simply offered. The goal is not to sell more skin treatments; the goal is to work with the skin’s natural biology in order to create a window for improvement, execute intelligently, and protect the result.

For Giffen, this is where aesthetic medicine is headed writ large. “The future of aesthetics isn’t just about how you look,” she says. “It’s about how your cells function. When you support the body from the inside out, the skin follows.”