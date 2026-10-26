What Founders Can Learn From Factory Seconds About Selling Value

Say you’re browsing for a new couch for your living room. It’s the weekend, so you might also be looking to buy a new pair of work pants. Like most, you have a budget to stick to. Would you pay full price for a product’s flawless appearance if a slightly imperfect version met your needs for less?

Factory seconds, also sometimes labeled as factory direct or made-for-outlet goods, are those slightly imperfect products that retailers sell. They’re still functional, and you may not spot any differences at first glance. Compared to their perfectly manufactured counterparts, factory seconds can serve the same useful purpose. The difference is perhaps a tiny imperfect stitch on a shirt or an appliance with a color error.

When deciding how to offer a lower-priced product that comes across as a good deal rather than inferior, founders should understand which features consumers consider essential. Founders should also clearly grasp which product attributes consumers are willing to compromise on. Providing clear explanations of prices and trade-offs can make a value product more compelling. Here are some tips to keep in mind.

Understand What Customers Actually Need

What a customer perceives as value will depend on how they intend to use the product. Appearance may rank higher for clothing someone intends to wear when meeting with a client versus something they’ll put on for yardwork. Distinguishing your customer’s core needs from features that drive up costs without adding enough perceived benefit helps sell made-for-outlet goods. The value proposition emphasizes getting those core needs for less.

Basic software packages are an example, as not everyone will use all the customizable bells and whistles. Those customizations and add-ons may look flashy or attractive. But what if all someone really needs is simple, dependable office productivity apps? The price tag associated with the customizations makes them think twice. A lower-priced subscription with only what a buyer will use is an easier sell.

Ask which features your customers would willingly give up for a lower price. Market research, such as customer interviews and purchase feedback surveys, should point you to the answer(s). Don’t guess based on your preferences, instincts, or even third-party data. Get the information from leads and existing customers in your database.

Explain the Tradeoff Clearly—Using Factory Seconds as an Example

When offering factory seconds, it’s imperative to set proper expectations for the consumer on what they’re getting and how the product differs from secondhand goods. The consumer isn’t purchasing something that’s already been used or donated to a thrift store. They’re being offered a new, slightly imperfect product.

Dungarees, one of only a handful of reputable retailers to offer Carhartt factory seconds, emphasizes that the clothing is new. However, it’s described as having manufacturing irregularities, such as stitching errors, discoloration, or minor fabric imperfections. The key is that Dungarees clearly communicates to consumers why the product comes with a discount.

For founders outside of the apparel industry, the lesson is to identify the reason for the discount, explain the expected condition, and make relevant limitations and purchase terms easy to find. Specific explanations like this help customers decide whether the tradeoff for a lower price fits their needs.

Nonetheless, it’s crucial to accurately describe the tradeoff. You don’t want to set expectations that the lower tier or discounted option will work for everyone. Factory seconds suppliers would be remiss to imply that every irregularity is only cosmetic or that discounted products will suit every situation. Instead, they allow buyers to assess suitability for their specific intended use.

Build a Distinct Value Offering Instead of Relying on Constant Sales

When consumers see constant, unexplained markdowns on a product, questions naturally follow. Is the quality good? What’s the reason for the lower price? Buyers may want value, but they also want to know they won’t be compromising too many tradeoffs for a cheaper price tag.

It’s why factory seconds should be framed as a clearly defined lower-cost product category. Keep that category distinct from refurbished, open-box, and outlet merchandise so buyers understand what each label means. You can also sort products into premium, standard, and discounted tiers. Each tier serves a distinct set of customer priorities. Some value the most robust features, others want standard functionality, and some are OK with a few limitations for a discount.

Price differences should come with an understandable reason. You can describe why products fit into the category of factory seconds to illustrate the reason. Imperfect Foods is a grocery delivery company that does this. The value proposition is high-quality groceries with a few imperfections. The company also emphasizes food waste prevention.

Building a distinct value can also extend to goods like refurbished electronics, open-box appliances, and limited-feature service tiers. You can classify refurbished items as being in excellent, good, and average condition. Open-box labels may emphasize that the markdown is due to missing the original packaging, while limited-feature service tiers highlight basic functionality.

For each offering, define eligibility, pricing, and availability. Why do products fall into different categories and tiers? What are the differences in consumer cost? And how or where can buyers purchase the products that fall into each category? The objective is to improve customer understanding of the reason(s) behind the markdown or various prices.

Make Value Easy to Evaluate

Descriptions like affordable and high quality can come across as generic if you don’t include the details. Affordable and high quality often mean something different amongst consumers. To align these descriptions with customers’ perceptions and priorities, providing context is essential.

Tie the context to the information customers need to compare their options. Include details about intended product use, condition, and features. Prices should be presented, along with product availability and whether shoppers can return the items. When relevant, you can also include information about total ownership costs, such as ongoing maintenance and potential replacement expenses. A refrigerator, for example, may need replacement water filters every six months.

Audit your company’s product pages and sales sheets periodically. Are there any unanswered questions consumers have about use, condition, features, pricing, availability, and return/exchange terms?

Sell the Reason Behind the Price

A small imperfection or bare bones functionality can be an acceptable tradeoff when the buyer understands it. When you present a strong value proposition, it can establish a connection between customer priorities and what you’re clearly offering. Successfully positioning a low or discounted cost product or services involves asking customers what features matter most.

Then, present them with a viable lower-cost option while plainly explaining its benefits and limitations. When companies give customers a clear reason for a discounted price, they’ll make more confident decisions. Their functional and financial priorities can be simultaneously met.