AT&T filed a false advertising lawsuit against Comcast on Friday, arguing that ads calling Xfinity internet and Wi-Fi fiber-powered mislead buyers because most homes still connect over coaxial cable. The complaint, filed in federal court in Northern California, asks for an injunction and for Comcast to hand over profits tied to the campaign.

Every founder writes marketing copy that leans toward the best version of the product. This case shows where that lean turns into legal exposure, and why fine print may not rescue you. The stakes apply whether you sell broadband, software or skincare. Buyers increasingly check claims, and competitors check them even harder.

What AT&T Claims in Its False Advertising Suit

Comcast’s network runs fiber deep into its system, but the final link to most homes is copper coax, which makes uploads far slower than downloads. AT&T says that design differs fundamentally from fiber run all the way into the house. It argues the label is false outright, or at minimum misleading to a large share of ordinary buyers.

The suit cites federal and California competition law. AT&T also wants the court to bar Comcast from using the label for its hybrid network. Comcast had not commented when Ars Technica reported the case.

The distinction matters to anyone working from home. Video calls, large file uploads and cloud backups all lean on upload speed, which is exactly where cable trails fiber. A customer who believes they bought fiber may blame your app for problems their connection causes.

Disclosures Were Already Under Review

This fight began in self-regulation. In June, the industry’s National Advertising Division, run by BBB National Programs, judged Comcast’s explanation of its cable and fiber mix accurate but too easy to miss. The note sat among other pricing fine print, sometimes several panels away, with no asterisk pointing to it.

Comcast agreed to make the note more prominent, yet AT&T went to court anyway. The lesson for marketers is that accuracy tucked into a footer can still fail. The FTC’s guidance on effective digital disclosures stresses placement and proximity for exactly that reason.

Startups make the same mistake in subtler ways. A pricing page that promises unlimited use, with the limits explained three clicks away, invites similar criticism. So does a free trial that quietly converts into an annual plan.

The Business Pressure Behind the Wording

The timing is not random. Comcast is shedding broadband customers as fiber and fixed wireless rivals undercut its prices. Losses at that pace put heavy pressure on every marketing message. Its finance chief said some fiber providers now sell plans for $30 to $40 a month in certain markets.

Comcast residential broadband customers lost in the third quarter (Source: Ars Technica) Period Customers lost Q3 2025 91,000 Q3 2026 144,000

When a market leader feels squeezed, borrowing a rival’s strongest word is tempting. AT&T is pursuing a similar suit against Charter, which argues that fiber genuinely drives its network much as a chip drives a computer. Regulators are also cracking down on dark patterns, so the room for clever framing keeps shrinking.

How to Pressure-Test Your Own Claims

Startups rarely face a rival with AT&T’s legal budget, but a competitor complaint or regulator letter can still drain months. A challenger brand wins attention with bold copy, and that boldness needs proof behind it.

Ask whether a typical buyer would read your headline the way your engineers would.

Place qualifiers right next to the claim they modify, not in a footer.

Keep evidence files for every superlative, such as fastest or most reliable.

Have someone outside marketing review launch pages before they go live.

Make this review a standing part of your marketing compliance routine. Fixing a headline before launch costs far less than defending it afterward. Short, specific claims you can prove beat sweeping ones you must qualify.

Where the Fiber Fights Go From Here

The Charter case, filed in Texas in August, now faces a motion to dismiss submitted in October. A ruling there could shape how the Comcast suit unfolds. Watch whether judges decide a prominent disclosure is enough to cure a bold headline.

AT&T is hardly a spotless messenger. The same industry watchdog once found its 5GE label on 4G phones likely to confuse customers. Whatever the outcome, the safest copy is the kind you never need to defend.

For startups in telecom or hardware, these cases offer a free preview of how courts read technical marketing. Follow the filings, and update your own product pages if the rulings tighten the standard.

Fiber Ad Dispute FAQ

Can a disclaimer fix a misleading headline?

Not always. The watchdog asked Comcast to move its note closer to the claim, and AT&T argues even that falls short.

What exactly did AT&T ask the judge for?

A permanent order stopping Comcast from calling its hybrid service fiber-powered, plus the profits it earned from the campaign.